The Mountain Hidden In The Rockies That Was The Real Life Inspiration Behind 'America The Beautiful'
It's been called "America's Mountain," and for good reason. Pikes Peak rises more than 14,000 feet in the Colorado Rockies. But to understand why it's called America's Mountain, see it the way Katherine Lee Bates did in 1893 when she penned the opening lines to "America the Beautiful," originally a poem. Bates was a professor of English literature at Wellesley College when she took a three-week sabbatical to teach at the Colorado Summer School of Science, Philosophy, and Languages in Colorado Springs. At the end of her stay, she traveled in a prairie wagon to the summit of Pikes Peak and gazed out over the mountain range. She was only at the summit for 30 minutes. Yet those moments inspired the poem's first lines: "O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain, for purple mountain majesties, above the fruited plain!"
Fortunately, today's visitors don't need a prairie wagon to reach the top like Bates did. Pikes Peak is one of the most accessible mountains in the Rockies, with an expansive visitor center that serves up panoramic views — with a side of donuts (more on that later). If you're ready to enjoy this inspiring view, head to the gateway of the country's most patriotic peak, about a 20-minute drive from Colorado Springs, the state's "Olympic City" and the closest one to Pikes Peak. There are several ways to make your way up to Pikes Peak, from hiking to shuttle tours, cycling to driving. You can even take a train! Just be sure to bring a camera to capture the awe-inspiring majesty of America's Mountain.
Ascending Pike's Peak
Pikes Peak Highway is a 19-mile scenic toll road that winds up the mountain. Driving to the summit is possible, but you'll need an admission ticket ($18.00 for each adult at the time of this writing) and a timed entry permit for your vehicle ($2.00). Book a 2-hour window online or try a last-minute entry pass at the gateway.
There is also a shuttle from May through September, starting at the mile 7 parking area ($35.00 per adult). This shuttle stops at the stunning Crystal Reservoir lake, the historic Glenn Cove Inn, and the dramatic sub-summit at Devil's Playground, so called for the way lightning leaps from rock to rock in summer storms. Alternatively, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway departs from nearby Manitou Springs. The journey to the summit and back takes about 3.5 hours and affords spectacular alpine views along the way. But keep in mind that riders have a limited amount of time at the top before the train heads back down the mountain, so this isn't the best option if you prefer to explore at your own pace.
If you're up for the challenge, you can also cycle or hike Pikes Peak. Before you attempt the journey, though, make sure you acclimate to the higher elevation and lower oxygen levels of the Rockies. Spending three or four days in Colorado Springs, which has an elevation of 6,000 feet, is recommended. Cycling America's Mountain is not for beginners. The elevation gain from the mile 7 parking lot to the summit is 4,885 feet, and the heavily trafficked road has steep switchbacks. This all means that you should only attempt this ride if you're an experienced cyclist. Hiking to the summit is equally challenging. The Barr Trail is the most popular route, but it is grueling: 13 miles of uphill hiking with more than 7,000 feet of elevation gain. In other words, this is a hike that requires some serious planning and an advanced fitness level.
World-famous donuts on Pikes Peak
Now, let's get back to those donuts. Save room for this high-altitude desert. Katherine Lee Bates herself may have enjoyed a cup of coffee and a donut while contemplating the view from America's Mountain. Pikes Peak donuts date back to 1888, put there as a way to draw more visitors up the mountain. The secret recipe for these donuts — the only ones in the world to be cooked at such a high altitude — hasn't changed in more than 100 years. The trick is figuring out how to make the delicious dough puff out with less atmospheric pressure and the drier mountain air. Whatever they're doing at the Summit Visitor Center seems to be working. Every day, they make thousands of the legendary donuts; the cinnamon-sugar flavor is especially popular with visitors.
Other places to eat include the Glen Cove Inn at mile 13, a historic log cabin built in 1886. The menu here includes burgers, soup, and sandwiches — simple lunches, but the views are spectacular. The gift shop at the Crystal Reservoir lake also has some prepackaged foods you can grab on the go. If you want more of a meal, wait until Cascade or Manitou Springs, where the options open up considerably. As you pass through Manitou Springs, consider a stop at Garden of the Gods, the incredible city park renowned for its red rock beauty.