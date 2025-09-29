The Mountain Hidden In The Rockies That Was The Real Life Inspiration Behind 'America The Beautiful'

Pikes Peak Highway is a 19-mile scenic toll road that winds up the mountain. Driving to the summit is possible, but you'll need an admission ticket ($18.00 for each adult at the time of this writing) and a timed entry permit for your vehicle ($2.00). Book a 2-hour window online or try a last-minute entry pass at the gateway.

There is also a shuttle from May through September, starting at the mile 7 parking area ($35.00 per adult). This shuttle stops at the stunning Crystal Reservoir lake, the historic Glenn Cove Inn, and the dramatic sub-summit at Devil's Playground, so called for the way lightning leaps from rock to rock in summer storms. Alternatively, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway departs from nearby Manitou Springs. The journey to the summit and back takes about 3.5 hours and affords spectacular alpine views along the way. But keep in mind that riders have a limited amount of time at the top before the train heads back down the mountain, so this isn't the best option if you prefer to explore at your own pace.

If you're up for the challenge, you can also cycle or hike Pikes Peak. Before you attempt the journey, though, make sure you acclimate to the higher elevation and lower oxygen levels of the Rockies. Spending three or four days in Colorado Springs, which has an elevation of 6,000 feet, is recommended. Cycling America's Mountain is not for beginners. The elevation gain from the mile 7 parking lot to the summit is 4,885 feet, and the heavily trafficked road has steep switchbacks. This all means that you should only attempt this ride if you're an experienced cyclist. Hiking to the summit is equally challenging. The Barr Trail is the most popular route, but it is grueling: 13 miles of uphill hiking with more than 7,000 feet of elevation gain. In other words, this is a hike that requires some serious planning and an advanced fitness level.