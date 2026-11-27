In The Heart Of Washington's Columbia Basin Is A Pacific Northwest City With Desert Lakes And Local Eats
Washington is probably best known for its lush forests; after all, it's called the Evergreen State. But all that greenery largely lies west of the Cascades. To the east, it's a different story. Due to the Cascade rain shadow, eastern Washington is mostly made up of semi-arid deserts sprinkled with lakes and rivers. This Pacific Northwest region is known as the Columbia Basin, which was created by lava flows and Ice Age floods. The result is a landscape that not only stuns with its scenery, but is also an agricultural powerhouse thanks to the fertile soil, sunshine, and the ingenuity of the Columbia Basin irrigation project. It's in the middle of this unique region that you'll find the town of Othello.
Named after the Shakespeare play, Othello was founded in the early 1900s by settlers. Today, it's a thriving agricultural center on the rise. But travelers exploring eastern Washington will want to visit for two reasons: Othello's outdoor adventure and its culinary scene. All that bountiful agriculture means dining out here is a farm-to-table, locally sourced affair, and, thanks to the robust Hispanic population, you'll find some darn good tacos. And those desert landscapes make for epic fishing, boating, kayaking, hiking, birdwatching, and camping.
All this desert goodness takes some effort to reach. Othello sits roughly in the middle of a triangle between three major Pacific Northwest cities (Seattle, Portland, and Spokane); driving from Seattle or Portland takes between 3-4 hours, so it's best to fly into Spokane International Airport (GEG). From there, it's a 1-hour and 40 minute drive to Othello. Nearby cities like Yakima and Walla Walla have smaller airports, but both are roughly the same drive time as flying into Spokane, which is a bigger hub. There's also the option to take Amtrak to Ephrata and drive an hour south.
Enjoying aquatic adventures in the middle of the desert near Othello
Whichever means of transit you choose to get to Othello, you're in for a treat upon arrival. The town itself is fairly compact, with parks, quiet neighborhoods, and a few main avenues along which the bulk of the shopping and dining can be found. But it's what awaits outside the town boundaries that's the real draw.
Even though this is the desert, Othello offers plenty of aquatic fun thanks to a handful of nearby lakes and reservoirs, one of which is Potholes Reservoir. Located a 20-minute drive north, this manmade lake draws anglers throughout the year with its trout and bass fishing. Waterfront parks and recreation areas like Potholes State Park provide well-appointed spots for shore fishing, with restrooms, campsites, parking, and picnic facilities. It's also possible to head out on the water for boat fishing thanks to the water-access points around the lake. And year-round fishing truly means year-round; parts of the lake, like the Lind Coulee Arm, can ice over during the winter, meaning that ice fishing is on the agenda during cold-weather months.
Closer to town, there's also the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge. Encompassing almost 30,000 acres, this is the place to get up close with the region's unique geological formations, like the dramatic Drumheller basalt columns. Visitors can hike through the ancient landscapes, fish for bass and trout, paddle the canoe trail linking Shiner and Hutchison Lakes, and scan the skies and waterways for birdlife. Every spring, flocks of sandhill cranes descend on the marshlands, making this an especially good time to visit. Some areas or activities may be off-limits in different seasons, so it's a good idea to check the rules and policies before visiting. And there are even more local lakes to be found south of town, like Scooteney Reservoir, where there's hiking, camping, and water sports. It's also worth driving an hour east to visit Palouse Falls, a spectacular cascade that's one of the highlights of the striking Palouse region.
Where to find eastern Washington eats around Othello
All those aquatic adventures can work up an appetite, and luckily, Othello has no shortage of great spots to grab a bite. This town is becoming famous for its food, especially its potatoes. Idaho may be right next door, but Othello is giving it a run for its potato crown. Billions of pounds of potatoes come out of the Columbia Basin, and Othello alone produced 15% of all the frozen French fries for North America in 2023, reported by the Capital Press. No wonder the publication called it the "French fry capital."
Potatoes may take top billing for exports, but around town, Mexican food reigns supreme. Drive along Main Street or Broadway, and you'll have your choice of taquerias and sit-down Mexican restaurants. Housed inside a colorful strip mall dining room, Guadalajara Restaurant serves up breakfast burritos, flautas, enchiladas, tamales, and more. Taquiera Guerrero is a go-to for tacos, caldos, and burritos. Carnitas Rodriguez, Checo's, Tacos Michoacan; you don't have to look far for some epic Mexican fare here.
If you're craving something different, Othello has you covered as well. There's Ironworks Cafe & Market, which is known for its wraps and sandwiches; Cow Path Bakery for delicious baked goods from cinnamon rolls to pies; and Time Out for cheesy pizzas. If you're willing to drive a bit further afield, you can also explore eastern Washington's wine scene in Yakima, one of the region's top wine towns, or Walla Walla, which is regarded as one of the premier wine regions in the Pacific Northwest.