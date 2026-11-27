Washington is probably best known for its lush forests; after all, it's called the Evergreen State. But all that greenery largely lies west of the Cascades. To the east, it's a different story. Due to the Cascade rain shadow, eastern Washington is mostly made up of semi-arid deserts sprinkled with lakes and rivers. This Pacific Northwest region is known as the Columbia Basin, which was created by lava flows and Ice Age floods. The result is a landscape that not only stuns with its scenery, but is also an agricultural powerhouse thanks to the fertile soil, sunshine, and the ingenuity of the Columbia Basin irrigation project. It's in the middle of this unique region that you'll find the town of Othello.

Named after the Shakespeare play, Othello was founded in the early 1900s by settlers. Today, it's a thriving agricultural center on the rise. But travelers exploring eastern Washington will want to visit for two reasons: Othello's outdoor adventure and its culinary scene. All that bountiful agriculture means dining out here is a farm-to-table, locally sourced affair, and, thanks to the robust Hispanic population, you'll find some darn good tacos. And those desert landscapes make for epic fishing, boating, kayaking, hiking, birdwatching, and camping.

All this desert goodness takes some effort to reach. Othello sits roughly in the middle of a triangle between three major Pacific Northwest cities (Seattle, Portland, and Spokane); driving from Seattle or Portland takes between 3-4 hours, so it's best to fly into Spokane International Airport (GEG). From there, it's a 1-hour and 40 minute drive to Othello. Nearby cities like Yakima and Walla Walla have smaller airports, but both are roughly the same drive time as flying into Spokane, which is a bigger hub. There's also the option to take Amtrak to Ephrata and drive an hour south.