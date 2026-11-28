For many retirees, the warm sun and sugar-sand coasts of Florida represent the ultimate golden years' dream. However, Florida has some problems: hot summers, canals abounding with alligators, and crowds wherever you go. For the nature-minded retiree who wants an outdoor paradise with a lower population, Westbrook, Maine, is a shoo-in choice. Westbrook has an adorable downtown area beside rushing river rapids, forested areas abounding in New England wildlife, and easy access to cities.

Located only 15 minutes and five miles away from Portland, this town gives retirees the amenities of the big city with the natural charm that Maine is known for. The town has a population of around 20,000 people (per Niche), giving it way more breathing room than comparable towns in Florida, like Boca Raton, which has 100,000. Demographically, 18% of the town is over 65 years old and a community center, so retirees will likely be able to find friends. Home prices are slightly higher than the national average, making this area affordable. Retirees will be glad to know that violent and property crime are below national averages in every category, cut by more than half in some areas.

Despite having a great downtown area, Westbrook is still considered by Walkscore to be a car-dependent city, so retirees should plan ahead. This makes sense given the weather: winters can get super cold and snowy. Summers, by contrast, are warm, but not overly hot, with average July high temperatures at around 78 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect weather for hiking! Retirees who have health concerns should know that Maine Medical Center in Portland is only 20 minutes away and is ranked number one in the state by U.S. News & World Report.