Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City Near Portland With A Walkable Downtown, Trails, And River Views
For many retirees, the warm sun and sugar-sand coasts of Florida represent the ultimate golden years' dream. However, Florida has some problems: hot summers, canals abounding with alligators, and crowds wherever you go. For the nature-minded retiree who wants an outdoor paradise with a lower population, Westbrook, Maine, is a shoo-in choice. Westbrook has an adorable downtown area beside rushing river rapids, forested areas abounding in New England wildlife, and easy access to cities.
Located only 15 minutes and five miles away from Portland, this town gives retirees the amenities of the big city with the natural charm that Maine is known for. The town has a population of around 20,000 people (per Niche), giving it way more breathing room than comparable towns in Florida, like Boca Raton, which has 100,000. Demographically, 18% of the town is over 65 years old and a community center, so retirees will likely be able to find friends. Home prices are slightly higher than the national average, making this area affordable. Retirees will be glad to know that violent and property crime are below national averages in every category, cut by more than half in some areas.
Despite having a great downtown area, Westbrook is still considered by Walkscore to be a car-dependent city, so retirees should plan ahead. This makes sense given the weather: winters can get super cold and snowy. Summers, by contrast, are warm, but not overly hot, with average July high temperatures at around 78 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect weather for hiking! Retirees who have health concerns should know that Maine Medical Center in Portland is only 20 minutes away and is ranked number one in the state by U.S. News & World Report.
Explore Westbrook's downtown
Although Walkscore didn't rank the town as a whole as being very walkable, the downtown area of this city sure is based on their map data. Located along Main Street, this area is chock full of restaurants, local shopping, outdoor activities, and historic sites. One of the best activities is the Westbrook River walk. This 1.2-mile pedestrian and bike path follows the Presumpscot River and showcases the area's historic, industrial-era charm alongside the Saccarappa Falls. There are also lots of benches for those who just want to sit and soak in the sights. Dana Warp Mill, located right next to the falls, is a beloved local historic site. Once a 19th-century textile mill, the massive brick building is now an area rife with artists, entrepreneurs, and artisans. While walking around, retirees should also keep on the lookout for murals painted by diverse local artists and youth. The murals celebrate Westbrook's unique history, aesthetics, culture, and fauna.
While exploring Westbrook's downtown, retirees should be on the lookout for its many restaurants and pubs. The town is known for its craft beer scene, with Mast Landing Brewing Co. as a standout with a 4.7 rating on Google Maps. This wheelchair accessible taproom offers unique draft options, as well as other beverages like energy drinks and juice. One of the area's top-rated dining spots is Bombay Bistro, located right near the water. This Indian restaurant is rated 4.8 stars on Google Maps and offers both classic staples, like tikka masala, and experimental dishes, like butter chicken pizza. Finally, for animal lovers, Meow Cat Lounge allows patrons to hang out with adoptable shelter cats during 25- and 50-minute slots.
The downtown area is also home to yearly events. For example, the town has Winterfest in March, which has ice carving, pie baking, and entertainment, and Light Up Westbrook in November and December, when the town sets up light displays for the holidays. Maine Outdoor Film Festival also has events in Westbrook, as well as nearby places like Portland (Maine's largest city), where retirees can watch environmental-themed films in the great outdoors.
Westbrook's riverside hikes
Located in the north woods of Maine, Westbrook has no shortage of outdoor activities and hikes. Mill Brook Preserve is a 4.7-Google Maps-rated area with dense pine forests, waterside views, adorable bridges, and wildlife galore. With 130 acres and 6 miles of trails, retirees will have plenty to explore. One of the best riverside sights here is the alewife migration. These fish pass through in late spring as they make their journey from the nutrient-rich ocean waters of Casco Bay to Highland Lake. The park offers guided walks during this time to help visitors learn more about this incredible natural phenomenon. Mushrooms of wide varieties also abound here, so bring your camera to photograph these abundant fungi. At 4.6 stars on AllTrails, the top-rated trail is Mill Brook Preserve South Loop. This moderate, 2.1-mile loop continuously follows the river on both sides, so retirees will not be missing waterside views at all.
Another great spot for waterside hiking in Westbrook is the 4.7-rated Pride Preserve. Located next to Minnow Brook, this park encompasses 188 acres of Maine woods. Despite being in an urban area, this forest allows visitors to view some of New England's unique wildlife, see local flora, and even go bow hunting during appropriate seasons. In addition to the brook, there are two ponds and wetlands. There are 3.5 miles of trails here, most of which are flat, which contributes to their easy status. The top-rated is the Pride Preserve Blue Trail Loop at 4.7 stars. This trail takes hikers along the brook for much of its route, but also goes farther into the woods for better forest views. Like the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens along the coast in Boothbay, this park is home to a fairy and gnome village. These fairy villages are an important part of Maine's coastal culture, so retirees who hike this trail will get to engage with that century-long tradition. Hikers should be aware that the northern part of this trail gets slightly hilly, which is unusual for this park.