An airline being awarded for the best business class experience is one thing, but winning over travelers in the main cabin is a whole different test. For three years straight, Toronto-based Porter Airlines has been awarded the top spot for Best Economy Class in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, outranking household names like JetBlue and Cathay Pacific.

Founded in 2006, Porter Airlines had humble beginnings with short regional flights out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Over the years, it expanded and grew from a regional commuter airline into a major North American contender, but it clearly never lost sight of its original promise; continuing to offer an all-economy experience built around comfort, hospitality, and zero middle seats.

That's right, the airline's 2-2 cabin layout eliminates middle seats. Like most carriers, the airline will let you pay extra for more legroom, but skipping the middle seat altogether already raises the bar. Standard economy flyers also get complimentary beer and wine, which is a rarity on non-transatlantic flights. By comparison, American Airlines charges around $10 per drink in standard economy. The airline's jets also provide free in-flight Wi-Fi so you can work or stream on the go.