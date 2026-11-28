Not Jetblue, Not Cathay: This Underrated Airline Has The Best Economy Class Experience In 2026
An airline being awarded for the best business class experience is one thing, but winning over travelers in the main cabin is a whole different test. For three years straight, Toronto-based Porter Airlines has been awarded the top spot for Best Economy Class in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, outranking household names like JetBlue and Cathay Pacific.
Founded in 2006, Porter Airlines had humble beginnings with short regional flights out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Over the years, it expanded and grew from a regional commuter airline into a major North American contender, but it clearly never lost sight of its original promise; continuing to offer an all-economy experience built around comfort, hospitality, and zero middle seats.
That's right, the airline's 2-2 cabin layout eliminates middle seats. Like most carriers, the airline will let you pay extra for more legroom, but skipping the middle seat altogether already raises the bar. Standard economy flyers also get complimentary beer and wine, which is a rarity on non-transatlantic flights. By comparison, American Airlines charges around $10 per drink in standard economy. The airline's jets also provide free in-flight Wi-Fi so you can work or stream on the go.
How Porter Airlines was named the world's best economy class
You might be wondering whether free drinks and no middle seats are enough for an underrated airline to top global rivals like Cathay Pacific (crowned the cleanest airline in 2025) and Singapore Airlines (voted as having the best flight attendants around) for the number one spot. Well, here's how the award actually works: For USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, a panel of travel experts selects the nominees and then a shortlist is provided for USA Today's readers to cast their vote on for the winners.
Porter Airline beat out big names like JetBlue (an airline that has set the standard for wheelchair accessibility) and Delta Air Lines to earn the award. Since USA Today doesn't share the reasoning behind individual votes, looking at a real passenger's account helps show how the cabin holds up in the real world.
One example is Tiffany Leigh, who paid around $320 for a round-trip economy flight from Toronto to Los Angeles. Writing for Business Insider, Leigh said despite preferring business class for "the service, comfort, and upscale food and drinks that come with the experience," parts of her flight with Porter Airlines felt just as good. Easy boarding, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi, and free Canadian beer and wine with snacks were all highlights that stood out to her. There were some drawbacks like less comfortable seats and an underwhelming movie selection, but she concluded she would book Porter Airlines for trips under two hours.