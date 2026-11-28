Off The Coast Of Northern Ireland Is A Scenic Island With Stunning Cliffs And Breathtaking Trails
Ireland itself may be an island, but its offshore islands are destinations in their own right. There are some 83 islets scattered along the coast of the Emerald Isle, luring travelers with archeological ruins, dramatic landscapes, and local traditions. Out of those 83, only 23 are inhabited, and most sit along the southwest coast of the Republic of Ireland. Northern Ireland, a separate country from Ireland, only has one inhabited offshore island, and that's Rathlin.
Located a relatively short ferry ride from the seaside town of Ballycastle, Rathlin Island is a wee dot of an island stretching just six miles long and one mile wide. Roughly 150 people live there. But despite its size, it packs a motherlode of gorgeous scenery and outdoor adventure into its handful of square miles. Lighthouses perch atop craggy cliffs where seabirds soar. Trails wind through windblown fields, skirting shivering lakes and stone cottages. A small community nestles against the southern shore by the harbor: a few inns and traveler accommodations, a smattering of shops, cafés, and bars, and little else. There's not much to do here besides hike and look at the scenery, but that's exactly the appeal, especially since Rathlin draws far fewer tourists than many other Irish islands — around 50,000 visitors each year compared to some 250,000 descending on the Aran Islands.
Part of the reason is the location; set in the North Channel at the tip of Northern Ireland, Rathlin is pretty far from major cities like Belfast. However, it sits just offshore from famous landmarks like the Giant's Causeway, so it's easy to tack on a day or two to head out to the island. There's no getting there by plane, foot, or car — boat is the only way. The drive from Belfast, which has an international airport, to Ballycastle takes about an hour. From there, the ride to Rathlin takes only 30 minutes by passenger ferry, or 40 minutes for the vehicle ferry. But Rathlin is so small, you don't necessarily need a car. Once you've made it to the island, you can easily roam on your own two feet.
Exploring Rathlin's stunning island coast and cliffs
Like many Irish islands, Rathlin is ringed with tall cliffs, except for the flatter south shore. Those epic cliffs are among its top draws, both for the stunning ocean views and for the chance to see some of the island's other residents: seabirds. Home to the biggest colony of seabirds in Northern Ireland, Rathlin is a key nesting and conservation area for seabirds like kittiwakes, guillemots, and razorbills. Most famous, though, is the puffin population — Scotland is widely regarded as one of the best places to see wild puffins, but Northern Ireland is up there as well. These species nest among the cliffs, making clifftop walks an ideal birdwatching pastime — just remember to bring binoculars. The west cliffs, in particular, are a good spot; there's the seasonal West Light Seabird Centre for education and the panoramas around the Rathlin West Lighthouse are among the island's best.
Spring and summer are prime times to visit for birdwatching, as the colonies are at peak occupancy, chicks are hatching, and the educational center is open between late April and early August. If you'd like to admire the cliffs from below, Kintra Boat Tours runs sightseeing excursions out of Ballycastle, sailing along the coast, so visitors can see Rathlin's puffin colonies, seaside cliffs, and coastal lighthouses from a different perspective. Some tours also visit a sea cave, where it's said King Robert the Bruce spent time during his 14th-century exile.
Lighthouses are another reason to explore Rathlin's cliff-lined seaboard, as the island has three perched atop its cliffs. On the west shore, there's Rathlin West, which has the distinction of being the only upside-down lighthouse in the country. On the opposite shore near Robert the Bruce's Cave, there's Rathlin East, and the Rue Point Lighthouse monitors the waters off the southern tip. And even the flatter stretches of shore are stunning in their own way, with rocky beaches, emerald fields, and wildlife like harbor seals. The Kelp House, a former seaweed storage facility near town, is an especially scenic spot and often has seal sightings.
Hiking along Rathlin Island's beautiful trails
While Rathlin's island interior may not be as dramatic as its seaside cliffs, it's no less captivating. Most residents live in town, leaving the interior largely undeveloped and pristine. Green fields stretch for miles, interspersed with the odd stone building, sheep flocks, and miniature lakes. It's quite idyllic, but unlike other places in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland doesn't have right to roam access. Luckily, there are a handful of trails, making it one of the UK's most underrated offshore destinations for outdoor adventure.
The longest trail is the West Light or Rathlin trail, which departs from town and runs 4.8 miles west, ending at the West Light Seabird Centre. The moderately demanding path follows a paved road, making it an ideal choice for a leisurely ramble so you can stop, admire the countryside, and watch for birds. Along its length, there are also side hikes like the 1.7-mile Kinramer Trail, which loops south to the cliffs for vistas toward the spectacular Antrim Coast — one of the prettiest coastal destinations in Ireland — and the Kebble Cliff Walk, which runs in a moderately difficult 1.9-mile loop through the Kebble Nature Reserve, rewarding hikers with lake and ocean views, plus the chance to spot hares, orchids, and birdlife.
On the eastern end of the island, there's the 4.8-mile Roonivoolin Walk, which extends south down the peninsula. Looping around lake Ushet Lough, hikers are treated to sweeping coastline views and opportunities to spot skylarks, choughs, and Irish hares. The 1.5-mile Craigmacagan Trail departs from town and heads out to the eastern shore; while shorter, it's no less sweet, with abundant wildflowers in spring, rambling hares, and thriving heathlands. Lastly, there's the Ballyconaghan Trail, an easy 1.3-mile romp out to the north coast where, on clear days, you can see all the way to Scotland. No matter where on Rathlin Island you're hiking, dogs need to be leashed to protect wildlife and livestock. After a windy island hike, there's a pint at McCuaig's Bar, a souvenir from Breakwater Studio, and a warm bed at The Manor House or the Rathlin Glamping Pods (with a five-star rating from 45 reviews on Google) waiting as a reward.