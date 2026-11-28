Ireland itself may be an island, but its offshore islands are destinations in their own right. There are some 83 islets scattered along the coast of the Emerald Isle, luring travelers with archeological ruins, dramatic landscapes, and local traditions. Out of those 83, only 23 are inhabited, and most sit along the southwest coast of the Republic of Ireland. Northern Ireland, a separate country from Ireland, only has one inhabited offshore island, and that's Rathlin.

Located a relatively short ferry ride from the seaside town of Ballycastle, Rathlin Island is a wee dot of an island stretching just six miles long and one mile wide. Roughly 150 people live there. But despite its size, it packs a motherlode of gorgeous scenery and outdoor adventure into its handful of square miles. Lighthouses perch atop craggy cliffs where seabirds soar. Trails wind through windblown fields, skirting shivering lakes and stone cottages. A small community nestles against the southern shore by the harbor: a few inns and traveler accommodations, a smattering of shops, cafés, and bars, and little else. There's not much to do here besides hike and look at the scenery, but that's exactly the appeal, especially since Rathlin draws far fewer tourists than many other Irish islands — around 50,000 visitors each year compared to some 250,000 descending on the Aran Islands.

Part of the reason is the location; set in the North Channel at the tip of Northern Ireland, Rathlin is pretty far from major cities like Belfast. However, it sits just offshore from famous landmarks like the Giant's Causeway, so it's easy to tack on a day or two to head out to the island. There's no getting there by plane, foot, or car — boat is the only way. The drive from Belfast, which has an international airport, to Ballycastle takes about an hour. From there, the ride to Rathlin takes only 30 minutes by passenger ferry, or 40 minutes for the vehicle ferry. But Rathlin is so small, you don't necessarily need a car. Once you've made it to the island, you can easily roam on your own two feet.