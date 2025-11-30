The Best Places To See Wild Puffins Roam (That Aren't Acadia National Park)

As your boat bobs along on the chilly gray waves and you take in Witless Bay Ecological Reserve's rolling green hills giving way to exposed rock cliffs, it may seem like the stone is moving. As you get closer, you'll realize the truth: The entire landscape is dotted with puffins. In some places, the island is so densely populated with puffins that it looks more like a city crowd has gathered on the mossy rocks than a community of birds. High above, the air is full of calling gulls and other seabirds, while in the distant waves you might see the movement of a whale.

Found on the east coast of Newfoundland, Canada, Witless Bay Ecological Reserve is one of the best places for bird lovers. Home to hundreds of thousands of avian species, this spot also boasts the largest colony of Atlantic puffins in North America (per the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Municipal and Community Affairs). It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of monogamous puffin pairs and their single, precious chicks spend time there every single year.

This safe haven for wildlife is made up of four islands, none of which are open to the public. The only humans who are allowed to set foot on this natural land are scientists and researchers. However, if you're dreaming of catching sight of this puffin oasis, there is one way you can do it: from the sea. While staying in this iceberg-lined destination on the coast, book a Newfoundland Puffin & Whale Watch tour with Gatherall's. Between May and September, visitors can see the largest number of puffins at once. For the experience, expect ticket prices of about $94 for adults, $85 for seniors, $58 for youth (ages 10 to 17), and $50 for children (ages one to nine).