One Of Pennsylvania's Best Counties To Retire In Has Scenic State Park Fun, Antique Shops, And Amish Culture
When it comes to retirement, heavy hitters like Florida's Fort Lauderdale and the sunny fairways of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are practically a one-stop shop for enjoying your Golden Years. However, if you can say goodbye to the beach and sea breezes, there's one county in Pennsylvania Dutch Country that is a retirement destination that might not be on your radar. Enter Lancaster County, a rolling stretch of farmland dotted with small towns and scenic state parks under two hours from Philadelphia and Baltimore.
The City of Lancaster is the area's main cultural hub. Here, you'll find rows of red brick warehouses, a thriving arts scene, and a decent public bus system that will take you to the Lancaster Central Market and other downtown destinations. However, it's the rural areas that give Lancaster County character. Amish farm stands, craft villages, and the antique hunter's paradise of Adamstown are just a few of the highlights.
Lancaster County saw a 32% increase in retirement-age residents between 2020 and 2024, attracting retirees with not only a mix of city and country but also affordable outings. The cost of living in Lancaster County is slightly higher than the rest of Pennsylvania, but the abundance of nearby state parks makes outdoor recreation budget-friendly. The summers are undeniably hot and humid, but afternoon thunderstorms keep the scenery beautifully green and leave mornings open for exploration.
Get outdoors in Lancaster County
For active retirees, Lancaster County is a paradise. Like all of the state parks across Pennsylvania, Susquehannock State Park offers free entrance. Overlooking the lake-like expanse of the Lower Susquehanna River, this 224-acre state park perches on a plateau ledge that will make you feel like a soaring eagle. Even better, visitors can spot bald eagles, osprey, and vultures from the ADA-accessible Hawk Point Overlook. Although most of the trails at Susquehannock are rocky and heavily wooded, nearby Gifford Pinchot State Park has 18 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy wildflower strolls to difficult treks. Further down the river, you'll encounter Conejohela Flats, one of the most important rest stops for migrating shorebirds on the East Coast.
In addition, numerous opportunities for RV camping can be found across the county, including at Beacon Hill Campground. Featuring log cabins and full hookup sites, this adults-only retreat is nestled within Intercourse, an Amish farming village with artisan shops, vintage muscle cars at Barry's Car Barn, and a truly unfortunate name.
Lancaster County also boasts a park of a different kind — Penn Medicine Park. This ballpark is home to the Stormers, members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. With inexpensive tickets, a beautiful stadium, and nightly events like the Christmas Carnival, community members of all ages come out to support the local team. Lancaster County experiences four distinct seasons, including stunning fall foliage (which can be viewed at Lancaster County Central Park) and around 39 inches of snow per year, so retirees should check seasonal conditions before embarking on any outdoor adventure.
Antique hunting, mud sales, and shopping of all kinds in Lancaster County
From Tanger Outlets Lancaster to the outdoor mall with European vibes that is Kitchen Kettle Village, you could easily spend every weekend at a Lancaster sale. However, if antiques are your passion, you'll want to head to Adamstown. Ranked among the best cities across America for antique and thrift shopping, this town boasts a 7-mile stretch of antique malls and shops. Browse over 100 stalls at the Mad Hatter Antique Mall's refurbished hat factory or admire all manner of beveled doors, fireplace mantles, and stained glass that looks straight out of the Gilded Age at Oley Valley Antiques.
Lancaster County is also home to a one-of-a-kind shopping experience: the mud sale. Held annually at the end of winter or beginning of spring, these auctions raise money for Amish community fire departments and are chaotically charming. Sometimes amid patches of mud, shoppers can bid on almost anything — used fencing, handmade quilts, antiques from Amish homes, and even horse-drawn buggies are some of the items often up for sale.
For locally grown and made items, head to Lancaster Central Market, America's oldest farmers' market. Founded in 1730, the beautifully preserved red brick marketplace is located in the center of downtown Lancaster. You'll find farm-fresh produce, cut flowers, ready-made lunches of all kinds, and shelves filled with freshly baked Amish desserts. Retirees can also learn about Amish history and handicrafts at The Amish Village, an experience that includes transportation in a climate-controlled tour bus and a visit to a farmhouse built in 1840.