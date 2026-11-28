When it comes to retirement, heavy hitters like Florida's Fort Lauderdale and the sunny fairways of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are practically a one-stop shop for enjoying your Golden Years. However, if you can say goodbye to the beach and sea breezes, there's one county in Pennsylvania Dutch Country that is a retirement destination that might not be on your radar. Enter Lancaster County, a rolling stretch of farmland dotted with small towns and scenic state parks under two hours from Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The City of Lancaster is the area's main cultural hub. Here, you'll find rows of red brick warehouses, a thriving arts scene, and a decent public bus system that will take you to the Lancaster Central Market and other downtown destinations. However, it's the rural areas that give Lancaster County character. Amish farm stands, craft villages, and the antique hunter's paradise of Adamstown are just a few of the highlights.

Lancaster County saw a 32% increase in retirement-age residents between 2020 and 2024, attracting retirees with not only a mix of city and country but also affordable outings. The cost of living in Lancaster County is slightly higher than the rest of Pennsylvania, but the abundance of nearby state parks makes outdoor recreation budget-friendly. The summers are undeniably hot and humid, but afternoon thunderstorms keep the scenery beautifully green and leave mornings open for exploration.