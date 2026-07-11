Pennsylvania's Outdoor Mall Full Of European Vibes And Fun Shops Is Just Over An Hour From Philly

Philadelphia is an East Coast shopper's paradise. From Rittenhouse Row's high-end boutiques and al fresco dining to the vintage shops of South Street, the City of Brotherly Love is also a destination to shop until your wallet begs for mercy. However, if you're looking to get out of the city for a shopping experience reminiscent of a quaint country escape in a charming European village, Kitchen Kettle Village is worth the drive.

Situated in the famously named village of Intercourse in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country's Lancaster County, Kitchen Kettle Village is only slightly over an hour outside Philadelphia. Here, visitors will find a collection of artisan shops and restaurants selling homemade, handcrafted, and heritage products. What started as food between friends in 1954 has grown into a true village of over 35 shops that look like cottages and barns. The cobblestone paths and squares create an Old-World atmosphere, but the American flag-adorned porches and wagons put you firmly in Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

The entire place is designed for strolling and outdoor time, much like you'd find at a Christmas market in Europe. The winter holiday season is prime time for admiring window displays and looking for artisanal gifts like specialty candles, jams, baked goods, and leather purses. Twinkling Christmas lights and evergreen Christmas trees create a festive backdrop for meeting Santa. Outside the holiday season, Kitchen Kettle Village hosts other events, including farm-fresh picnic tastings, the annual rhubarb festival, and other seasonal events.