Pennsylvania's Outdoor Mall Full Of European Vibes And Fun Shops Is Just Over An Hour From Philly
Philadelphia is an East Coast shopper's paradise. From Rittenhouse Row's high-end boutiques and al fresco dining to the vintage shops of South Street, the City of Brotherly Love is also a destination to shop until your wallet begs for mercy. However, if you're looking to get out of the city for a shopping experience reminiscent of a quaint country escape in a charming European village, Kitchen Kettle Village is worth the drive.
Situated in the famously named village of Intercourse in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country's Lancaster County, Kitchen Kettle Village is only slightly over an hour outside Philadelphia. Here, visitors will find a collection of artisan shops and restaurants selling homemade, handcrafted, and heritage products. What started as food between friends in 1954 has grown into a true village of over 35 shops that look like cottages and barns. The cobblestone paths and squares create an Old-World atmosphere, but the American flag-adorned porches and wagons put you firmly in Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
The entire place is designed for strolling and outdoor time, much like you'd find at a Christmas market in Europe. The winter holiday season is prime time for admiring window displays and looking for artisanal gifts like specialty candles, jams, baked goods, and leather purses. Twinkling Christmas lights and evergreen Christmas trees create a festive backdrop for meeting Santa. Outside the holiday season, Kitchen Kettle Village hosts other events, including farm-fresh picnic tastings, the annual rhubarb festival, and other seasonal events.
Discover artisanal and curated goods at Kitchen Kettle Village's shops
While Kitchen Kettle Village may call Pennsylvania's peaceful Lancaster County home, the shops have attracted national attention. In 2026, USA Today named Kitchen Kettle Village the fourth-best shopping destination in the U.S., highlighting the "friendly atmosphere, traditional treats, and demonstrations by local artisans." Start your day at the shop that started it all, the Jam & Relish Kitchen, where visitors can sample over 90 homemade goodies before purchasing, including jams, salsas, pickles, pies, and the "caviar of Lancaster County," the kitchen's signature pepper spread.
Adding to the village-atmosphere, Ana's Captivating Designs offers hats, scarves, and accessories created by an artist trained in Europe. Pick up hand-poured candles at By Candle Light and stop by Lancaster Yarn Shop for a rainbow of hand-dyed yarns or the weekly Knit Night, an in-shop social gathering for knitters. Village Handmade sells "heirloom quality" quilts created by local artists, complete with the artist's signature, while Village Soap Company offers handcrafted soap bars, bath bombs, and lotions.
Anyone who is a fan of the baked goods and fudge at Lancaster Central Market (America's oldest farmers market building, no less) will enjoy browsing shelves stocked with handmade fudge, truffles, and chocolate at Pepper Lane Fudge and Sweets or snickerdoodle cookies and shoofly pie at the Bake Shop. You'll find meats, cheeses, and mustards at Aged and Cured and can complete your charcuterie board with balsamic vinegar and olive oil from The Olive Basin.
Dining, lodging, and entertainment at Kitchen Kettle Village
Kitchen Kettle Village is as much a food destination as it is a shopping experience. Besides food shops with plenty of samples, visitors can dine at several eateries. Earning 4.3 stars on Google Maps, Harvest Cafe features a market-style setup where guests can choose their food from display cases or order from the kitchen before finding a seat in the communal dining area. However, if you're looking for a light bite, MOMs Pretzels is a good place to pick up golden-brown soft pretzels, cheese or mustard dip, and a lemonade to enjoy while strolling from shop to shop.
Those seeking to stay overnight can stay at the Inn and Suites at Kitchen Kettle Village. Spread throughout the village, the interiors feature sliding barn doors and cozy quilts, offering easy access to the shops. One Google review described the rooms as "clean, spacious, and thoughtfully laid out."
While shopping and dining are the main draws, the village also entertains visitors with traditional horse-drawn buggy rides by AAA Buggy Rides. Even if you don't book a buggy excursion, the clip clop of horse hooves adds to the village atmosphere and is something overnight guests consistently name as a highlight. There's also a pygmy goat petting zoo located right next door to the village that visitors often combine into one trip. For another niche shopping experience, drive approximately one hour to New Oxford, Pennsylvania's "Antiques Capital," with historic charm and fantastic deals.