Can You Bring Thanksgiving Leftovers Through TSA?
Traveling for the holidays is no easy feat. The stress of your endless to-do list, navigating crowded terminals, and the horrendous possibility of flight delays — it's a lot to juggle. So it's only natural you're going to want a taste of home to prove the chaos was worth it. That is obviously going to have you wondering whether you can pack Thanksgiving leftovers in your luggage, or if it would just get confiscated by airport security. To give you peace of mind and confidence, we went straight to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for the official rules, and there's good news: You absolutely can bring home the bacon (and some turkey, too), but there are some caveats you should know.
In a 2022 national press release, the agency dished out the rules on what Thanksgiving treats can be carried in your carry-ons and which need to be checked. The agency laid out a pretty simple rule: "If it's a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag."
That clears plenty of Thanksgiving staples for the cabin, including cooked, uncooked, or frozen meats (like turkey, chicken, ham, and steak), stuffing, casseroles, mac and cheese, baked goods (pies, cakes, cookies, and brownies), fresh fruits, vegetables, candy, and spices. Any liquid items, which include maple syrup, preserves, and wine, must be checked if they exceed 3.4 ounces. It should be noted, however, that the TSA guidelines apply only to the security screening. If you're crossing international borders, the destination nation's customs rules may prohibit certain foods.
How to pack Thanksgiving leftovers, so you don't hold up the TSA line
TSA, which often offers helpful packing tips that will save you time at airport security, has made it easy for holiday travelers to confirm what's allowed on your flight. But what about packing your food safely so that it survives the trip? Imagine being such a seasoned traveler and knowing all the must-know dos and don'ts for getting through airport security, only to have your leftovers hold you up in the security line and break your track record.
TSA recommends packing food items "in an easily accessible location of the carry-on" so it's easier to grab for screening. Ice packs that are frozen solid are also allowed to keep perishable dishes chilled throughout your travel. It's also important to think about food safety. In an interview with WUFT for NPR, an expert on food safety advised transporting all homemade dishes cold rather than hot because keeping food above 140 degrees Fahrenheit during a flight is difficult. In fact, they recommended preparing an insulated cooler and using separate ice packs layered between each container.
If you're still worried that your mother-in-law's shady Butterball might be on the do-not-fly list, a detailed list of food items can be found on the TSA website, and you can even reach out directly for more TSA security secrets. You can reach them via @AskTSA on X or Facebook Messenger, 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.