Traveling for the holidays is no easy feat. The stress of your endless to-do list, navigating crowded terminals, and the horrendous possibility of flight delays — it's a lot to juggle. So it's only natural you're going to want a taste of home to prove the chaos was worth it. That is obviously going to have you wondering whether you can pack Thanksgiving leftovers in your luggage, or if it would just get confiscated by airport security. To give you peace of mind and confidence, we went straight to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for the official rules, and there's good news: You absolutely can bring home the bacon (and some turkey, too), but there are some caveats you should know.

In a 2022 national press release, the agency dished out the rules on what Thanksgiving treats can be carried in your carry-ons and which need to be checked. The agency laid out a pretty simple rule: "If it's a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag."

That clears plenty of Thanksgiving staples for the cabin, including cooked, uncooked, or frozen meats (like turkey, chicken, ham, and steak), stuffing, casseroles, mac and cheese, baked goods (pies, cakes, cookies, and brownies), fresh fruits, vegetables, candy, and spices. Any liquid items, which include maple syrup, preserves, and wine, must be checked if they exceed 3.4 ounces. It should be noted, however, that the TSA guidelines apply only to the security screening. If you're crossing international borders, the destination nation's customs rules may prohibit certain foods.