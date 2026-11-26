Long-haul flights are, more often than not, a test of patience. You're stuck for hours in a cramped seat with limited opportunities to move around, and little to look at beyond the cabin if you don't have a window seat. That's not to mention the stress that builds up before boarding. Long queues at check-in, lengthy security checks, and the obligatory mad rush to your gate can all take a toll. What you really want when you finally get to your seat is something to help you relax and pass the time.

A good in-flight entertainment (IFE) system is simply a necessity on long-haul flights. But the quality of these systems differs wildly across airlines. Some offer extensive libraries, modern screens, Wi-Fi, and you might even get Bluetooth connectivity for your own wireless headphones. Inferior systems leave passengers with outdated displays and headphones that barely deserve to be plugged in.

In fact, it's fair to say that the IFE is becoming an increasingly visible part of the competition between airlines. Several major aviation awards even recognize entertainment systems as an important part of the passenger experience — and carriers are going all out to ensure they are among the best. The USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards is one such competition. The platform's experts and editors select nominees, then readers vote for their favorites over a four-week period. The Best In-flight Entertainment category began in 2020, and Southwest Airlines was victorious in 2025. But this year, an airline became the first to win the Best In-flight Entertainment award for a second time. Here are the 10 best airlines for in-flight entertainment in 2026, according to USA Today readers.