Travelers Chose The 10 Best Airlines For In-Flight Entertainment In 2026
Long-haul flights are, more often than not, a test of patience. You're stuck for hours in a cramped seat with limited opportunities to move around, and little to look at beyond the cabin if you don't have a window seat. That's not to mention the stress that builds up before boarding. Long queues at check-in, lengthy security checks, and the obligatory mad rush to your gate can all take a toll. What you really want when you finally get to your seat is something to help you relax and pass the time.
A good in-flight entertainment (IFE) system is simply a necessity on long-haul flights. But the quality of these systems differs wildly across airlines. Some offer extensive libraries, modern screens, Wi-Fi, and you might even get Bluetooth connectivity for your own wireless headphones. Inferior systems leave passengers with outdated displays and headphones that barely deserve to be plugged in.
In fact, it's fair to say that the IFE is becoming an increasingly visible part of the competition between airlines. Several major aviation awards even recognize entertainment systems as an important part of the passenger experience — and carriers are going all out to ensure they are among the best. The USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards is one such competition. The platform's experts and editors select nominees, then readers vote for their favorites over a four-week period. The Best In-flight Entertainment category began in 2020, and Southwest Airlines was victorious in 2025. But this year, an airline became the first to win the Best In-flight Entertainment award for a second time. Here are the 10 best airlines for in-flight entertainment in 2026, according to USA Today readers.
10. American Airlines
If you haven't flown with American Airlines in a while, things are about to look very different. That's because the airline is rolling out seatback entertainment screens across its entire narrow-body fleet. The airline's 140 long-haul aircraft already have them, but the best U.S. airline for affordable domestic flights is now getting an upgrade. And they won't be any old screens, either. They'll be among the largest found on narrow-body planes in North America. USB-C fast charging at every seat, 4K picture quality, and Bluetooth audio are all features passengers can get excited about. New aircraft will have these screens starting in 2028, with the rest to follow soon after.
However, American Airlines is already doing pretty well with its IFE. Well enough for USA Today readers to vote it 10th best in the world. You can stream movies, TV, music, and games for free on most Wi-Fi-equipped flights, either to the wide-bodies' seatback screens or to your device via the American Airlines app when flying on a narrow-body. Apple TV+ and Apple Music are available, and AAdvantage members get the Wi-Fi for free on most planes. If you're flying Premium Economy, you also get in-seat power and USB ports, so keeping your devices juiced up won't be a problem.
If you're flying business or first, you can keep watching right up to the gate. American Airlines has already stopped collecting headphones from these classes before landing. But entertainment isn't even the full picture for this airline. Readers also ranked American No. 2 for Best Cabin Crew and Best In-Flight Food. This means you get to enjoy all that entertainment with great service along with a tasty meal. And with the airline also being voted the Best Economy Class runner-up, everyone gets to enjoy their flight in comfort.
9. Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic has the U.K.'s finest IFE, according to USA Today readers. Its platform is called Vera, and Virgin touts it as "the world's most eclectic film festival at 35,000 feet." An in-house team curates the content library, which currently stands at over 2,000 hours of movies, TV shows, independent films, and international content. Virgin does not cut or edit any scenes, either. Instead, it displays age certifications. However, if you're a concerned parent, you can ask cabin crew to activate the parental block.
The platform already has dedicated children's content, with the Kids Zone offering a range of age-appropriate material. Additionally, Super Chill has a collection of child-friendly meditations and audio routines for when young ones are getting restless or agitated. For everyone else, there's a sleep and relaxation audio section if you're struggling to catch 40 winks. What's more, music fans will be happy to know that Virgin announced a partnership with Stellar Entertainment in early 2026, which ensures they can add more than a couple of dozen new albums every month.
Wi-Fi is also free for Flying Club members, at least on Starlink-equipped flights. It can reach speeds of up to 1 Gbps, and Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are part of the package. This means that if you mistakenly booked your flight for when the big game is on, you won't miss it — you'll be able to stream it on your own device at no extra cost. Virgin Atlantic's A350s are currently equipped with Wi-Fi, and the remainder of the fleet is following in 2027. The seatback panel also includes a USB charging point, while the airline's best IFE award is complemented by a 2026 runner-up spot on USA Today's 10Best list for overall Best Airline.
8. United Airlines
The second American airline to make USA Today's Best 10 list for in-flight entertainment is United Airlines. Currently, more than 900 of its aircraft feature a seatback IFE, with the airline looking to exceed 1,000 in the next year or so. Passengers have access to all the usual blockbuster movies and shows, while things like split-screen, where you can watch something while tracking your flight, and Relax Mode, where calming videos and audio playlists help you to wind down, offer something a little different. On select aircraft, passengers can access entertainment on their own devices, while some planes offer DIRECTV, with more than 100 US TV channels giving access to things like live sports and news.
Another thing that sets United apart in terms of entertainment is its Spotify deal. The airline claims to be the first to let passengers connect to their personal accounts directly on seatback displays. By simply scanning a QR code, you can listen to your own tunes, podcasts, audiobooks, and videos. You can even pick up at the exact point you left off before boarding at the gate. But the coolest thing about it might be that you get to use your smartphone as a remote control.
United hasn't stopped there, though. Its newer seatback screens offer 4K, and Bluetooth is available on around 800 aircraft, so you can ditch the standard headphones and use your own wireless earbuds. For aviation enthusiasts, Control Tower view is currently in testing. It's an interactive flight map where you can watch aircraft movements around the airport. You can also check out Channel 9, where you can listen in on traffic control if your pilot has enabled it. The only thing United might need to do differently is place those power outlets more conveniently.
7. Alaska Airlines
With more than 1,000 movies and TV episodes available at no extra cost, Alaska Airlines ensures passengers remain entertained throughout its flights. However, the experience is different depending on whether you fly on a Hawaiian Airlines 787 Dreamliner or an Alaska Airlines 737. The Dreamliners include Full HD seatback screens, complimentary headphones, USB charging, and an interactive 3D map. Passengers flying on a 737 get the same content as Dreamliner passengers, but they need to stream it to their personal devices using the onboard Wi-Fi. There are no seatback screens, but there are convenient in-seat device holders to make the watching experience more comfortable.
Starlink Wi-Fi is currently being introduced across the fleet, with speeds that enable lag-free binge-watching and gaming. Its gate-to-gate connectivity is sponsored by T-Mobile and is free for Atmos rewards members on equipped flights. Currently, all Embraer E175 regional jets and select Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are equipped, with year-end 2027 the target for fleet-wide installation. On aircraft without Starlink, passengers can connect to either Standard Wi-Fi ($8 per flight), which supports streaming and browsing, or Basic Wi-Fi (also $8 per flight), which is limited to browsing and email. Messaging is available with either service and supports all the major apps, like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.
6. Southwest Airlines
There have been big changes to Southwest Airlines in 2026, but none involve its IFE. However, Southwest expects to be the first major U.S. airline to have Starlink installed across its fleet, an upgrade expected to be complete by fall 2027. Once installed, passengers can pretty much entertain themselves using their own apps and subscriptions rather than relying on the airline's entertainment portal. Its high-speed connection will also support online gaming, while professionals will be able to catch up on work across several devices simultaneously.
For now, the airline remains one of the most popular in the U.S., and passengers can access a range of entertainment options through its onboard Wi-Fi portal for free. You get access to channels covering live TV, shows, sports, movies, and music, streamed directly to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. A flight tracker is also included for passengers who like to keep an eye on their exact location in the world.
The 2025 winner for Best In-Flight Entertainment also offers T-Mobile-sponsored internet access for free, provided you are a member of its free-to-join Rapid Rewards loyalty program. You don't need a T-Mobile subscription to qualify, but if you're not keen on giving out your details, you can buy Wi-Fi for $8. Services can be limited on international flights, though, and Southwest restricts some high-bandwidth apps, including FaceTime and certain video-conferencing services.
5. Singapore Airlines
The first Asian airline to make the top 10 is Singapore Airlines and its KrisWorld IFE. It has more than 1,900 on-demand entertainment options, including the usual suspects of movies, TV shows, and music, alongside TV channels, web-based gaming, wellness audio, and a dedicated children's section. KrisWorld is accessed through seatback screens ranging in size from 11.1-inch economy screens to 24-inch first-class displays. Passengers can sign in via their KrisFlyer account to access personalized entertainment; the platform remembers their viewing preferences and suggests content it thinks they might enjoy. You can also pick up where you left off on anything you were watching on a previous flight.
However, Singapore Airlines isn't satisfied with its already excellent IFE. It wants to develop it even further, and from 2027, an upgraded version will be available on 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, as well as its upcoming Boeing 777-9 aircraft. There will be over 2,500 entertainment options with new monthly content from the likes of Apple and HBO — and passengers can enjoy the show on 4K screens measuring up to 32 inches. On selected aircraft, OLED displays with spatial audio will even be available. The interface will be redesigned, too, with improved search functions and shortcuts. And, given that Singapore Airlines was the best airline for nervous fliers in 2025, it's no surprise that a new wellness planner is in production. It will help passengers with sleep and meditation, breathing exercises, and in-seat stretches, alongside healthy-living articles.
4. Delta Air Lines
There are more than 165,000 seatback displays in Delta Air Lines' fleet. These offer passengers access to Delta Studio, a library of over 1,000 hours of on-demand entertainment, from feature films to live satellite sports, news broadcasts, and YouTube Music playlists. A wider YouTube partnership also brings selected videos and podcasts from the platform, while SkyMiles members can access a 14-day YouTube Premium preview.
Then there's Delta Sync, which adds a bit of personalization to the seatback experience. You need to be a SkyMiles member to access it, but once you're logged in through the Fly Delta app, you'll get content recommendations tailored to your tastes. If you're flying Delta One or Premium Select, you can also stream entertainment directly to your personal device, be that a smartphone, laptop, or tablet. Delta Sync also remembers where you left off between connecting flights and provides useful travel updates and information.
SkyMiles members can access Delta Wi-Fi free of charge on nearly all domestic and international flights. It works gate-to-gate on equipped aircraft and supports multiple devices, so you can stream content, browse the web, send messages from your phone, or even play games on your iPad.
3. JetBlue
The JetBlue IFE is all about its Wi-Fi connectivity and complete seatback screen accessibility across its fleet. Everyone who flies JetBlue gets Fly-Fi Wi-Fi for free, as well as entertainment loaded with options. Live TV, movies, on-demand video — it's all there. Touchscreen-equipped aircraft have at least 18 DIRECTV channels and free access to over 7,000 digital newspapers and magazines via the PressReader app on their own devices. If you're more into listening than reading, you can also get a two-month trial for Audible audiobooks and podcasts.
Much of the seatback experience is powered by JetBlue's Blueprint platform, which supports watch parties with family or friends and resumes content when passengers board a connecting flight. The platform also lets you manage food and drink requests directly from your seatback screen, including the novelty option of custom-mixed cocktails. In fall 2026, the carrier expanded its media library to include MasterClass lessons in subjects like the culinary arts and business, and there are even three-month customer trials for passengers looking to take their learning beyond the flight.
For premium travelers, the BlueFirst domestic first-class cabin upgrades the seatback hardware with 13.3-inch displays supporting Bluetooth audio pairing. In addition to standard Fly-Fi and live TV access, BlueFirst seats also have device holders and AC and USB-C power outlets. On top of that, if it's your birthday, JetBlue really goes the extra mile. To celebrate another year at 30,000 feet, you'll receive some neat confetti screen graphics and a celebratory alcoholic drink — provided it's a birthday after your 20th.
2. Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific is the runner-up in USA Today's Best Inflight Entertainment award for 2026. It probably won't be overly concerned about losing out on the top spot, though, as the airline is clearly still in a league of its own after taking home the prestigious Skytrax award in the same category in 2025. A major part of Cathay Pacific's IFE appeal is the sheer variety it offers. There are more than 4,500 hours of viewing and listening options, so probably just enough to cover a long-haul from the U.S. Movies, TV, music, podcasts, and games are all covered, with both Hollywood blockbusters and an extensive catalog of Asian cinema, K-dramas, and other TV box sets all just waiting to be binge-watched.
Sports fans are well catered for, too. If you're on an A350, you can watch live action on Sport 24. Major competitions like the NBA and UEFA Champions League are all covered, so you won't miss out if you're flying when your team is playing. Picture quality is excellent, too, with selected A321neo and 77J aircraft sporting 4K displays, while Bluetooth audio streaming ensures a top-class audio/visual experience.
Staying connected on Cathay Pacific is another onboard offering. High-speed Wi-Fi is available throughout the fleet. It's free to Diamond and Gold members, first- and business-class travelers, and Cathay members in Premium Economy. But if you're not on that list, you can still purchase a package with prices starting at $12.95 for flights under six hours and ranging from $19.95 to $24.95 on longer journeys, depending on the route. If you only want to send messages, you can choose the $3.95 messaging pass instead.
1. Air New Zealand
USA Today Readers have made their choice when it comes to in-flight entertainment systems. The winner for the second time is Air New Zealand. It was also voted as the best overall airline, while cabin crew, in-flight food, and business and first class all took runner-up spots. Additionally, the airline has elevated comfort in its economy class to a whole new level and has taken the runner-up spot there, too. That means travelers flying with Air New Zealand can expect excellent entertainment, top-class service, comfort, and some fantastic meals.
You can enjoy the entertainment gate-to-gate, too. It's available from the moment you settle down in your seat until the plane pulls up at its destination. Economy gets 13.3-inch screens, Premium Economy upgrades to 15-inch, and Business Premier travelers can enjoy it all on 24-inch displays. Certain cabins get 4K quality, and you can pair your wireless headphones via Bluetooth and use your phone as a remote.
There's a wide selection of content from movies to music to a dedicated library for kids. Gamers get special treatment, though. The airline offers everything from blackjack to chess, while there are options for arcade, sports, and trivia games. But the best part is the multiplayer option. Kids won't get bored competing against each other — and probably adults won't, either. Select flights have free onboard Wi-Fi, while USB sockets and power outlets ensure all devices stay charged throughout the flight.