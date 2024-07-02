The Article Of Clothing Samantha Brown Says To Always Bring To Hot-Weather Destinations

When planning for travel, clothes are typically the least of our worries. Much of our energy is often focused on being strategic about booking flights to ensure cheaper travel and finding ways to stretch your dollar. But if you're heading somewhere with unpredictable weather, especially a hot destination, you need to give your wardrobe some thought. While it's tempting to channel your inner Adam Sandler and just rock a shirt, baggy shorts, and sneakers, travel guru Samantha Brown said that there's one item you should never leave behind: a sweater or jacket.

Now, you might be wondering why on earth you'd bother bringing a jacket or sweater if you know you're going to a place where it's almost guaranteed that you'd sweat your socks off, but the "Places to Love" host pointed out that you're not going to be outdoors 24/7. There might be chilly spots in your itinerary, and having some outerwear can be a lifesaver. Plus, it's no secret that flights can also get unexpectedly chilly, and a jacket can be handy if your airline doesn't provide blankets to keep you from freezing 30,000 feet up in the air.