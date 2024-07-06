Here's What To Do If You Never Get A New Boarding Pass For Your Connecting Flight

Many travelers do their best to book a direct flight to their destination, though sometimes that's just impossible. Whether it's cheaper to have a stopover on your itinerary, someone else booked the flight for you without noting your preferences, or there was simply no choice in the matter, it can add stress to your trip. One of the things that can be an issue when you have a connecting flight is getting the boarding pass for the second leg of your trip. While you usually get this boarding pass when you check in, there are times when you don't, for instance, in the case of some international flights. In this situation, you need to see a gate agent or visit the help desk or customer service.

Of course, that is going to take time, so it's important to know everything about your boarding pass going in, as well as things like where to find customer service, the layout of the airports you're going to be in, and to have all your information readily available. The good news is, we've got all info you need about your boarding pass, what to have handy in case you don't get a pass for your connecting flight, and more useful tips and tricks.