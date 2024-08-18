This Secret German Lake Is Called The 'Bavarian Caribbean' For Its Mesmerizing Blue Water
There is something about an alpine lake in the summer that sparks the imagination. You're surrounded by mountains that rise above the clouds, bathing in the warm sun or strolling along the shore, then plunging into clear, cool water or drifting along the shimmering blue surface as you windsurf. If this sounds like absolute paradise, it's time to book a ticket to Germany to visit Walchensee, aka Walchen Lake. Like Austria's Grüner See, which is called the Caribbean of the Alps, Walchensee is sometimes given the title of the "Bavarian Caribbean." Between the lake's beaches, water sports, and swimming, as well as its pretty color (above), it's easy to understand.
With around 6-square-miles of lake to enjoy, there is plenty of room for all that swimming and diving. It's a chilly lake that is often in the low- to mid-60s Fahrenheit, meaning you can work up as much of a sweat as you like and cool off quickly with a dip. You can also go windsurfing or kiteboarding, take a cable car to the top of a mountain (or climb up there yourself), go hiking or camping, and see the best view from a high up dining spot.
What to do when visiting Walchensee
Walchensee is approximately 50 miles by car from the very walkable German city of Munich. There are several villages around the lake, including Walchensee, Einsiedl, Zwergen, and Urfeld, though much of the lakeshore isn't developed. Make sure to get there early because parking can fill up quickly.
If swimming is your thing, there is a beach at Maibaum Walchensee, as well as one at Einsiedl, and another on the southern shore. If you like water sports, you can rent windsurfing boards, stand-up paddle boards, and wind foils, or take lessons at Suki Walchensee, which is right on the lake. Because Walchensee is deep and very clear (it's because the calcium carbonate crystals in the water reflect the light of the sun), scuba divingis a great pastime. Outside of the water, try a long bike ride around Walchensee, as you can rent a bicycle at Alpinrad.
There are hotels in the area, as well as Airbnb rentals if that's your preference, but if you really want the full Walchensee experience, you can camp out on the lake. The Camping Walchensee site is right on the water, which offers spaces on the Zwergen peninsula, a 10-minute walk from Walchensee village. You can rent bikes and boats right there, and fish as well. There is a mini-market, cafe with a terrace, and bread roll service with morning rolls, breads, croissants, and pretzels. There are even food trucks on certain days.
The best ways to see and experience Walchensee
At Walchensee, you are surrounded by breathtaking mountains, so a hike or ride to the top of one of them is a must-do while you're visiting. You can take a cable car (pictured) up to Herzogstandbahn, which has summer round-trip pricing of around $20 for adults, about $15 for individuals over 60, and approximately $8 for kids 6 to 15. You can also pay one way and hike back down, or hike the entire thing (the well-marked trailhead is right by the cable car entrance). Bring cash, though, as it doesn't take credit cards, and while there may be a line, it moves pretty fast. Once you reach the end of the car line, it's a 30-minute hike to the summit for some gorgeous views. (Make sure to wear sunscreen, as it's not shaded everywhere.) However, you don't actually have to hike at all.
When you exit the cable car, you'll find Berggasthaus Herzogstand, a charming spot for German food, snacks, and dessert. You can even stay there overnight in dorms or private rooms from Thursday through Sunday. There are several trailheads that begin there if you want to explore the area a bit more. It has a lovely terrace as well if you just want to sit back, relax, and enjoy the scenery. Do note that the menu is in German, so make sure to download the stress-free Google Translate app if you need help.