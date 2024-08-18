This Secret German Lake Is Called The 'Bavarian Caribbean' For Its Mesmerizing Blue Water

Walchensee is approximately 50 miles by car from the very walkable German city of Munich. There are several villages around the lake, including Walchensee, Einsiedl, Zwergen, and Urfeld, though much of the lakeshore isn't developed. Make sure to get there early because parking can fill up quickly.

If swimming is your thing, there is a beach at Maibaum Walchensee, as well as one at Einsiedl, and another on the southern shore. If you like water sports, you can rent windsurfing boards, stand-up paddle boards, and wind foils, or take lessons at Suki Walchensee, which is right on the lake. Because Walchensee is deep and very clear (it's because the calcium carbonate crystals in the water reflect the light of the sun), scuba divingis a great pastime. Outside of the water, try a long bike ride around Walchensee, as you can rent a bicycle at Alpinrad.

There are hotels in the area, as well as Airbnb rentals if that's your preference, but if you really want the full Walchensee experience, you can camp out on the lake. The Camping Walchensee site is right on the water, which offers spaces on the Zwergen peninsula, a 10-minute walk from Walchensee village. You can rent bikes and boats right there, and fish as well. There is a mini-market, cafe with a terrace, and bread roll service with morning rolls, breads, croissants, and pretzels. There are even food trucks on certain days.

