Why Ocoopa's New Suite Of Rechargeable Hand Warmers Are A Must-Have For Travelers
You're about to take off on a 7-hour flight to London. Why are planes always so cold? How are you supposed to turn the pages of the in-flight magazine with gloves on? If only someone would invent a pocket-sized hand-warmer that would last through the whole flight.
Well, you're in luck, because someone did invent one. The brand is called Ocoopa, and they've been the No. 1 portable, rechargeable hand warmer brand on Amazon for five years; you'll want one of their products, even if you don't know it yet. They offer sleek, stylish devices with some serious technology under the hood. Think of them as the iPhone of hand warmers – only these won't fill you with a sense of nervous dread as they rapidly warm up your hands.
Company founder Vinda Hu leads a crack R&D team that's continuously innovating. On July 19, they launched an entirely new line of five full-featured, sustainably made, and safe hand warmers. Even better, there's a model for every conceivable activity, whether you're commuting, camping, or heading to your upcoming "Coolcation" in Alaska or Wyoming.
What makes Ocoopa stand out from the crowd
Refillable hand warmers that run on lighter fluid can be messy and unreliable, while low-tech heating pads lack sensitivity and can even cause low-temperature burns if used incorrectly. Chemical hand warmers can be good for eight hours, but did you know that they can be toxic to dogs who mistake them for chew toys? Plus, they stop working if they get wet. Enter Ocoopa, with patented tech and a string of design awards to their credit, to solve all these problems with style.
All Ocoopa models are UL-certified for safety, carry a hassle-free warranty, and meet the highest thresholds for sustainability and recyclability — a growing concern for battery-operated devices. All models of Ocoopa hand warmers come in pairs that snap together with a magnet when not in use, while intelligent heat control provides protection from burns. But what matters most is that next time you're heading out to frolic on one of California's surprisingly frigid beaches, you can "chill" without feeling chilly.
Ocoopa hand warmers are continuously innovating
The new Ocoopa UT4 Young is the thinnest model while still offering up to 8 hours of warmth. It also comes in cool colors and is petite enough to slip into a glove or stuff into a stocking. Meanwhile, the beguiling design of the new UT4 Rare makes for a highly covetable item, resembling a pair of faceted, egg-shaped jewels. It's a blingy statement piece, and the shape nestles nicely into the palms, right on your twin crown chakras, so you'll be feelin' groovy and cozy. The Rare offers five hours of warmth, so try one in each hand for a cumulative 10 hours worth of zen.
Ocoopa is entering the therapeutic realm, too with industry-exclusive innovation. The Ocoopa HeatLock Heating Pad combines temperature-locking heat storage materials with graphene reflective materials. Along with the design of an 8-layer internal and external structure, it delivers a faster and more even heat therapy experience without increasing power consumption. One side provides active heating while the other retains passive, radiant heat, so you can choose the style of warming that suits and soothes you, whether your muscles are recovering from a hike up Mount Fuji or you're just trying to soothe menstrual cramps.
These hand warmers are tailor-made for outdoor activities
The Ocoopa UT4 Urban is where things start to get sporty. Designed for light outdoor activities like camping or golfing, this powerful model adds a nifty lanyard and IP45 water resistance – just in case the sprinklers go on while you're teeing off at Royal Turks and Caicos. A 6,000Ah battery provides 5-9 hours of warmth via three settings.
But let's say you're wondering what to get your headstrong college grad who's about to head out on the Appalachian Trail: That's where the Ocoopa UT4 Extreme shines. Even gear snobs will love the Extreme, with a massive yet lightweight 10,000Ah battery that provides a whopping 16 hours of heating and doubles as an emergency battery bank with enough juice to recharge an iPhone 13 three times. Designed to be IP56 waterproof and dustproof — perfect for hunters, ice fishers, travelers, and outdoor adventurers — it charges up quickly, has an integrated flashlight, and a burst mode to warm your digits up quickly in an emergency. Did we mention it comes in camo?
Safe to say, Ocoopa's five new products are versatile and fit any occasion. Whether you're embarking on that multi-hour flight in a chilly airplane, headed on a winter backpacking adventure through the Sierra Nevada, or planning a simple weekend camping trip, do yourself (and your digits) a favor and bring your Ocoopa hand warmer — available on Amazon.