Is It Possible To Have More Than One US Passport?

Even though some countries are no longer giving out passport stamps at airports, choosing to go digital instead, you're still required to have one for international travel. Dealing with passports can be complicated, and there are some things you may not realize about them such as the best time to renew your passport or why you should avoid never put a souvenir stamp on one. Then there are rules around getting a new one if you legally change your name, or if it's damaged in some way. You might think that citizens are restricted to just one passport, but there are actually circumstances in which you can get a second United States passport.

Advertisement

For instance, if you need to physically send in your passport to get a visa for an upcoming international trip, and you have another trip coming up before it's expected back, you may need a second one. Perhaps you work in an industry that requires you to travel to other countries frequently, meaning it could be out of your possession often. You may also have a stamp on your passport from a country that bars you from visiting another, like Israel (an example given by the U.S. Department of State), and you need one without that stamp. However, there are some things you need to know before you apply.