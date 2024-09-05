Is It Possible To Have More Than One US Passport?
Even though some countries are no longer giving out passport stamps at airports, choosing to go digital instead, you're still required to have one for international travel. Dealing with passports can be complicated, and there are some things you may not realize about them such as the best time to renew your passport or why you should avoid never put a souvenir stamp on one. Then there are rules around getting a new one if you legally change your name, or if it's damaged in some way. You might think that citizens are restricted to just one passport, but there are actually circumstances in which you can get a second United States passport.
For instance, if you need to physically send in your passport to get a visa for an upcoming international trip, and you have another trip coming up before it's expected back, you may need a second one. Perhaps you work in an industry that requires you to travel to other countries frequently, meaning it could be out of your possession often. You may also have a stamp on your passport from a country that bars you from visiting another, like Israel (an example given by the U.S. Department of State), and you need one without that stamp. However, there are some things you need to know before you apply.
Applying in person for a second U.S. passport
If you can't send in your primary passport, you'll need to apply in-person by appointment. You can find a facility here. The form for in-person applications is DS-11. Print it (on single-sided paper) and fill it out, but do not sign it until you're there and instructed to do so. You'll need a signed and dated letter explaining why you need a second passport (the U.S. Department of State has a link to a sample letter so you know what to write), proof of your upcoming travel or the relevant stamp, and two new color passport photos as well as the required fees. Those must be paid by a single check or money order and made out to the U.S. Department of State. You'll also have to pay an extra fee to the facility, but you'll be able to pay that fee (and only that fee) by credit or debit as well as check or money order.
Since you cannot bring your original passport, you'll need to have proof of U.S. citizenship, like your original birth certificate, U.S. adoption form, or consular report of birth abroad. In some cases, you can even present an old, expired passport, which is just one reason you should never throw them out. (There is a full list on section D of the form.) You'll also need a second form of proof of identity like a driver's license, military identification, or certificate of naturalization (also in section D). You'll be given a different number on the second passport as well as an endorsement code.
How to apply for a second passport by sending it in
If you can be without your primary passport for a while, you can apply by mail. Processing can take between six and eight weeks, though you can pay for expedited service. In addition to your primary passport, you'll need to send in two new color passport photos, as well as that signed/dated letter written about why you require it. Again, provide proof of your need and upcoming travel, or the passport stamp that is the issue.
In addition, print, fill out, and sign form DS-82. Pay the application fees and (if needed) the extra fee for expediting the new passport in a single check or money order. Remember that this means your physical passport will be out of your hands, so don't wait until the last minute if you have an international trip coming up. You may be denied a second passport if you can't prove your need. If that happens, you won't get your money back. We recommend taking pictures of everything you send in, noting where you sent it from, and when, and including as much evidence of your need as you can. If you get it, the second passport is only valid for four years, as opposed to the primary passport, which is good for 10 years for those aged 16 and over and five years for those under 16.