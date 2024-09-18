This European Beach Beat Iconic Tropical Destinations To Be Named The World's Bluest
When planning a blue-sea beach vacation, most of us think of tropical destinations like the Caribbean and Greece, while some of the best beaches in the world can often be overlooked. The underrated European country of Albania is now being hailed as the home of the world's bluest beach, according to one study. British travel agency CV Villas conducted an informal study, gathering hundreds of unaltered Google Maps screenshots and comparing the shades of blue in the images to YInMn Blue, a hue recognized by scientists as the purest, brightest blue. The victor and closest match to YInMn Blue was from Albania's Pasqyra Beach, located in the Albanian Riviera.
The Albanian Riviera spans 215 miles of rugged coastline, facing both the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. The latter is particularly famous for its striking blue color and beauty. In fact, Plazhi Pasqyra, or "Mirror Beach," gets its name from the way the water sparkles and dazzles onlookers in sunlight. The Adriatic Coast is dotted with numerous lesser-known beaches like Mirror Beach just waiting to be explored, making it a must-visit for beach-hopping enthusiasts in Europe.
Travel Off Path shared a glowing review of Pasqyra Beach: "I've loved Pasqyra Beach since the first day I set foot in it. It was 2013, and this was the first beach I saw that checked every single box -– it had padded wooden sunbeds and straw umbrellas, the ground was pebbly but not uncomfortable, there were people there, but it wasn't too crowded, the sea was as crystal-clear as they come, and I only paid about $7 for a pair of loungers -– that's a great price to pay for what feels like your own tropical paradise. Granted, that price has gone up to ~$20 now, but not much else has changed."
What to expect at the world's bluest beach
Mirror Beach's remote location makes it an ideal day-trip option for those looking to experience some of the best and most beautiful beaches on the Albanian Riviera. The blue waters and stunning coastline are the main attractions at Mirror Beach, making it a peaceful place to relax and unwind. There are few amenities at Pasqyra Beach, aside from a small on-site restaurant called Bar Restaurant Pasqyra. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving drinks and Albanian cuisine.
The restaurant is a one-minute walk away and overlooks the beach., It does not take reservations. And, since there are no alternative eateries in the immediate area, prices are not competitive. Some diners wrote in reviews they were disappointed with portion sizes. It may be worthwhile bringing some snacks and water along with you when visiting Mirror Beach to ensure you have alternative options.
Be sure to bring cash if you want to rent sunbeds and beach umbrellas — which cost about $22 for two people. The official currency in Albania is the lek, but euros are sometimes accepted. Sunbeds and umbrellas are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, or you can put down beach towels for free. Those wanting to explore further along the picturesque coastline can follow a dirt road for about one mile to Pulebardha Beach, another gorgeous beach that features similar turquoise water. The beach's nearby and highly rated Pulebardha Restaurant is a popular dining option, boasting incredible sunset views from its terrace.
Tips for visiting Mirror Beach
The Albanian coast is popular with holidaymakers due to its Mediterranean climate — hot, dry summers and mild winters. June through September is considered the high season, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather ideal for beachgoers. Saranda or Ksamil are both within easy reach of the beach. You can catch a bus from Saranda heading to Butrint, which leaves every hour and costs about $1.11, take a 25-minute taxi ride from Saranda or a 15-minute taxi ride from Ksamil. It's important to note that the road leading to the beach from the bus stop is unpaved, so wearing sensible footwear for the 15 minute walk is advised.
Albania not only takes top spot in the battle for bluest water, beating the likes of the Maldives, but it is also considered to be one of the most affordable travel destinations in Europe. This means that you can enjoy some of the continent's most picturesque beaches, all while on a shoestring budget. The budget conscious will be pleased to know that a spectrum of accommodation options are available, with hostels costing on average $10 to $20 per person, mid-range hotels costing between $30 and $60, and more luxurious stays starting at $80.