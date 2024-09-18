This European Beach Beat Iconic Tropical Destinations To Be Named The World's Bluest

When planning a blue-sea beach vacation, most of us think of tropical destinations like the Caribbean and Greece, while some of the best beaches in the world can often be overlooked. The underrated European country of Albania is now being hailed as the home of the world's bluest beach, according to one study. British travel agency CV Villas conducted an informal study, gathering hundreds of unaltered Google Maps screenshots and comparing the shades of blue in the images to YInMn Blue, a hue recognized by scientists as the purest, brightest blue. The victor and closest match to YInMn Blue was from Albania's Pasqyra Beach, located in the Albanian Riviera.

The Albanian Riviera spans 215 miles of rugged coastline, facing both the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. The latter is particularly famous for its striking blue color and beauty. In fact, Plazhi Pasqyra, or "Mirror Beach," gets its name from the way the water sparkles and dazzles onlookers in sunlight. The Adriatic Coast is dotted with numerous lesser-known beaches like Mirror Beach just waiting to be explored, making it a must-visit for beach-hopping enthusiasts in Europe.

Travel Off Path shared a glowing review of Pasqyra Beach: "I've loved Pasqyra Beach since the first day I set foot in it. It was 2013, and this was the first beach I saw that checked every single box -– it had padded wooden sunbeds and straw umbrellas, the ground was pebbly but not uncomfortable, there were people there, but it wasn't too crowded, the sea was as crystal-clear as they come, and I only paid about $7 for a pair of loungers -– that's a great price to pay for what feels like your own tropical paradise. Granted, that price has gone up to ~$20 now, but not much else has changed."

