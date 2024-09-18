Vacation Destinations In Europe Where You're Least Likely To Get Pickpocketed

Exiting the crowded Paris Metro, I saw my bag was unzipped. I reached in to reassure myself I could still feel the familiar shapes of my wallet and passport, and I felt the wind knock out of me when I realized my passport wasn't there anymore. Frantically, I started searching my pockets, turning my purse inside out. Not there. I got up to retrace my steps and was almost knocked over by a man running down the tunnel, followed quickly by an officer in hot pursuit. "Mademoiselle!" he called as he tossed my passport at me before taking off after the pickpocket. It was the happiest ending I could have imagined compared to the thousands of unlucky tourists facing pickpockets every year while visiting Europe.

Losing your valuables is a pain at the best of times. If you are in a foreign country, faced with navigating unfamiliarity and bureaucracy to replace them, it can be enough to ruin your trip. There are tons of tips for avoiding pickpockets (including a viral TikTok clothing hack) but sometimes you just want to relax. While nowhere is completely free of thieves, some European destinations have lower crime rates than others. If you want to play the odds and spend your vacation in a place where you're statistically less likely to encounter pickpockets, then head to Ireland or Montenegro.