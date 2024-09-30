The South American Destination With The Highest Amount Of Pickpocketing

Pickpocketing is a crime of opportunity and distraction, and the perpetrator needs to get right up in the victim's personal space to pull it off. This means the thieves are most likely to operate in crowded areas in Buenos Aires. Keep a watchful eye when wandering around busy tourist neighborhoods like Caminito and San Telmo, as well as bars, cafes, the subte (subway), and transport hubs such as the Retiro bus terminal. Be on the lookout for people near you with coats or newspapers folded over their arms, as pickpockets often use these as cover for purse- or wallet-snatching.

One common pickpocketing scam in Buenos Aires involves being approached by someone — especially on the subte or colectivo (bus) — who informs you that you have some kind of messy liquid or mud on your clothes, shoes, or bag. Acting the part of a kind stranger, they offer to help clean it off. While you're distracted, their partner relieves you of the contents of your pockets or any loose items you may have set down in the confusion. Be aware that pickpocketing schemes could involve multiple perpetrators.

To ensure your belongings remain safe when traveling and to protect yourself from pickpockets, you should exercise a healthy suspicion toward anyone approaching you in public asking you questions or offering help, especially if you don't need any. Also, pickpockets love to bump into their marks as a kind of distraction and cover, so be on your guard anytime someone brushes against or knocks you.

