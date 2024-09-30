The South American Destination With The Highest Amount Of Pickpocketing
With its wide boulevards, cool cafes, vibrant arts scene, and intoxicating architecture, Buenos Aires has long held a special place in the imagination of travelers. Argentina's comely capital, sometimes affectionately called "the Europe of South America," is home to about 3 million people and is famous for its rich cuisine, gardens, parks, and laid-back metropolitan vibes. This has long made it a magnet for tourists, which in turn has also drawn a more unsavory element: pickpockets.
In a recent article published by the backpacking blog Little Green Backpack about the worst cities for pickpockets, Buenos Aires comes in at No. 7. It's one of just two non-European destinations to make the list. That doesn't mean it isn't a city worth visiting. South America Backpacker lists the Argentine capital as one of South America's safest cities — nevertheless, theft is common in any tourist capital, and anyone planning to visit to Buenos Aires should prepare accordingly. By learning about common local pickpocketing scams and taking steps to prevent falling victim to them, you can reduce the likelihood of being targeted by thieves during your stay in Buenos Aires.
How to look out for pickpocket scams in Buenos Aires
Pickpocketing is a crime of opportunity and distraction, and the perpetrator needs to get right up in the victim's personal space to pull it off. This means the thieves are most likely to operate in crowded areas in Buenos Aires. Keep a watchful eye when wandering around busy tourist neighborhoods like Caminito and San Telmo, as well as bars, cafes, the subte (subway), and transport hubs such as the Retiro bus terminal. Be on the lookout for people near you with coats or newspapers folded over their arms, as pickpockets often use these as cover for purse- or wallet-snatching.
One common pickpocketing scam in Buenos Aires involves being approached by someone — especially on the subte or colectivo (bus) — who informs you that you have some kind of messy liquid or mud on your clothes, shoes, or bag. Acting the part of a kind stranger, they offer to help clean it off. While you're distracted, their partner relieves you of the contents of your pockets or any loose items you may have set down in the confusion. Be aware that pickpocketing schemes could involve multiple perpetrators.
To ensure your belongings remain safe when traveling and to protect yourself from pickpockets, you should exercise a healthy suspicion toward anyone approaching you in public asking you questions or offering help, especially if you don't need any. Also, pickpockets love to bump into their marks as a kind of distraction and cover, so be on your guard anytime someone brushes against or knocks you.
How to avoid being targeted
Some of the hottest commodities for pickpockets in Buenos Aires are smartphones, so avoid using them on the sidewalk or streets without a strap to keep them safe. Thieves have been known to simply snatch them out of people's hands and make a run for it, or even better, grab them from a moving motorcycle. If you need to access your phone's map to see where you're going and you don't have a phone strap, duck into a kiosco — one of thousands of tiny shops found throughout the city — and check out your screen there.
Be sure to limit your explorations of the popular La Boca district to daytime hours, and avoid the neighborhoods of Constitución, Villa Lugano, and Villa Riachuelo after dark. When it comes to accommodations, look into relatively safe, affluent neighborhoods like Palermo, Recoleto, and Belgrano. Keep your most precious belongings in concealed waist bags rather than in handbags or backpacks.
Buenos Aires also has a wealth of plaza and parks. Try not to cut through them after dark, as you could make yourself more vulnerable; stick to the well-lit streets instead. Try to stay in groups when walking at night, and when in doubt, call a black-and-yellow Radio Taxi. Make sure to count your cash out loud when paying, though, as some drivers have been known to cheat tourists by claiming they received the wrong denomination of bill. For more tips on how to avoid petty crime abroad, check out travel expert Rick Steves' tips for avoiding pickpockets and what he recommends in case you do get robbed while traveling. Luckily, U.S. citizens can seek help from the American embassy located in Buenos Aires in especially dire circumstances, such as if their passport has been stolen.