If you're looking for the best budget-friendly places to eat in Italy, pizzerias are a good bet. But pizza is also a serious food, as Italy's Top 50 Pizza ranking list proves. The Top 50 Pizza rankings have guided palates passionate about pizza since 2017, when the organization first came out with Italian rankings. A year later, they followed suit with categories worldwide. The Miami pizzeria 'O Munaciello, which ranks #55 worldwide and #11 for the U.S. category in 2024, is located in the city's MiMo district at 6425 Biscayne Boulevard, with an additional location in Coral Gables at 2250 Coral Way. Besides the Top 50 Pizza ranking, it rates "3 Spicchi," (excellent) with the Italian food and wine consultancy Gambero Rosso, and its pizza chef won 2022's Pizza Maker of the Year at the Pizza Expo Las Vegas.

Founded by Italians from Florence who fell in love with Neapolitan pizza, they brought it to their city in 2005; Miami followed in 2017, with entrepreneur Valentina Borgognoni and pizza chef Carmine Candito joining forces. The pizzeria uses 100% Italian ingredients and makes authentic Neapolitan-style dough, which rises for 48 hours and is cooked in a wood-fired brick oven imported from Naples. Pizzas cost between $20 – $30 on average.