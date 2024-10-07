The Drinking And Gambling Age On Your Cruise Ship Is Probably Not What You Think

There's something about boarding a cruise that makes you feel like the possibilities are endless. Sure, there are some head-scratching cruise ship rules — like banning certain common activities like fishing or restricting entertainment items like sports equipment — but cruises also offer unique experiences you simply can't find on land. Want to stroll around without wearing a stitch of clothing? That's why cruises like Bare Necessities exist. Fancy speeding around a go-kart track in the middle of the ocean? Norwegian Cruise Line's got you covered (seriously, look it up). With the sense of being in uncharted waters, it's easy to think that land rules don't apply at sea. However, when it comes to things like the legal age for drinking and gambling, that assumption couldn't be further from the truth.

More often than not, cruises departing from the U.S. adhere strictly to the country's legal drinking age of 21 and gambling age of 18. (Yes, that includes Bingo games.) For many cruise lines, like Carnival Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises, this hard rule applies to any trip departing from North America.

There was a time when cruise lines were more a little bit more flexible with drinking ages, letting under-21s have a little fun with alcohol in international waters. But those lawless days are mostly over, as cruise companies sailing around North America have tightened up and aligned with U.S. law to avoid any legal headaches. Still, for those between 18 and 21 hoping to sip on something stronger than soda (and hopefully tastier than desalinated cruise water) there's a workaround — and it entails getting your parents involved.

