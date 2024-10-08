Eastern Tennessee's Longest Roller Coaster Turns Into A Haunted Ride Of Horrors For Halloween
In the spirit of spooky season, there are plenty of amusement parks across the nation that transform into Halloween wonderlands during the month of October. Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando become labyrinths of haunted houses and jump-scares for Halloween Horror Nights. The affordable, family-friendly Knott's Berry Farm in California turns into the frightening, not-recommended-for-children Knott's Scary Farm and amps up the fright factor with horror-themed mazes and terrifying theatrical shows. Meanwhile, in eastern Tennessee, the region's longest roller coaster morphs into a horror-themed attraction packed with bone-chilling twists and turns.
Since the only thing scarier than a roller coaster is a Halloween roller coaster, you're sure to get your fill of thrills on the Coasts and Goblins version of Rocky Top Mountain Coaster. The coaster can be found in the attraction-heavy mountain town of Pigeon Forge, and you'll find plenty of other spooky festivities in the area, making it the perfect destination for a Halloween vacation. For a frightfully fun time, add the top of the Rocky Mountain Coaster to the top of your list.
Riding the Rocky Top Mountain Coaster during Halloween is a scream
The longest roller coaster in eastern Tennessee is not for the faint of heart, especially during Halloween. The coaster time clocks in at nine minutes and rolls through 20 acres of scream-worthy spirals and heart-stopping jump-scares, so you're in for a long and winding ride on the Coasts and Goblins coaster. The attraction allows you to choose the speed of your seated sled, so you can travel up to 30 mph if you dare. On your terrifying journey, you'll encounter a maze of dark tunnels, ominous forests, and creepy props that come to life for an extra scare.
Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday, the coaster is available to ride during the daylight hours as well if you want to take in Tennessee's wonderful fall Smoky Mountains scenery between screams. However, if you want the full effect, then brave the park after nightfall to experience the eerily lit ride in all its horrifying glory. Ages 3 and up are welcome with a height requirement of 56 inches (or 4 feet and 8 inches) to ride. Tickets starting at $14 for youths, $18 for adults. If you've got the guts to go again, your second ride of the day is $9. The spooky roller coaster runs for the entire month of October, meaning you'll have plenty of chances to get your Halloween screams in.
Pigeon Forge has plenty of spooky attractions
While you're enjoying your spooky getaway in the Smokies, there are a few other ghostly attractions in the area that are worth checking out. Head to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, which is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of long lost passengers. Packed with 400 relics recovered from the wreck site, the ship-shaped museum is open daily. Make reservations online, and perhaps even mingle with a spirit or two on the Grand Staircase. Head to nearby Gatlinburg to tour the Mysterious Mansion if you dare. Open year-round, the haunted attraction boasts three stories of dark passageways, creepy rooms, and horrors lurking around every corner. The month of October is even spookier with special Halloween shows on the weekends.
After a day of getting your blood pumping, check into the Margaritaville Island Inn for a relaxing evening. A tourist favorite, the hotel offers a family-friendly atmosphere, comfortable rooms, and good proximity to Pigeon Forge's major attractions. If you're looking for your next Halloween destination, head to Tennessee and get your chills and thrills on the Rocky Top Mountain Coaster and its tourist-ready nearby towns.