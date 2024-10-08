Eastern Tennessee's Longest Roller Coaster Turns Into A Haunted Ride Of Horrors For Halloween

The longest roller coaster in eastern Tennessee is not for the faint of heart, especially during Halloween. The coaster time clocks in at nine minutes and rolls through 20 acres of scream-worthy spirals and heart-stopping jump-scares, so you're in for a long and winding ride on the Coasts and Goblins coaster. The attraction allows you to choose the speed of your seated sled, so you can travel up to 30 mph if you dare. On your terrifying journey, you'll encounter a maze of dark tunnels, ominous forests, and creepy props that come to life for an extra scare.

Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday, the coaster is available to ride during the daylight hours as well if you want to take in Tennessee's wonderful fall Smoky Mountains scenery between screams. However, if you want the full effect, then brave the park after nightfall to experience the eerily lit ride in all its horrifying glory. Ages 3 and up are welcome with a height requirement of 56 inches (or 4 feet and 8 inches) to ride. Tickets starting at $14 for youths, $18 for adults. If you've got the guts to go again, your second ride of the day is $9. The spooky roller coaster runs for the entire month of October, meaning you'll have plenty of chances to get your Halloween screams in.

