Escape The Chaos Of Eiffel Tower Crowds At This Nearby Attraction With Views Just As Expansive

Craving a view of Paris but don't feel like battling your way up the Eiffel Tower? The nearby Montparnasse Tower might be the answer to your quest for a sweeping Parisian vista. Montparnasse Tower is only 2.5 miles away from the famous Eiffel Tower, close enough to walk. It's less expensive than the Eiffel Tower, too — plus, you don't need to pay for the luxury of taking an elevator all the way to the top as you do on the Eiffel Tower.

The Eiffel Tower has been controversial as long as it's been a major tourist attraction, ever since Gustave Eiffel unveiled the plans for the iron tower built to mark the 1889 World's Fair. According to the official Eiffel Tower website, at the time, critics called it a "truly tragic street lamp," a "mast of iron gymnasium apparatus, incomplete, confused and deformed," and poetically but devastatingly, a "high and skinny pyramid of iron ladders, this giant ungainly skeleton upon a base that looks built to carry a colossal monument of Cyclops, but which just peters out into a ridiculous thin shape like a factory chimney."

The tower has of course since become a cultural icon, but visiting it leaves a lot to be desired. Nowadays, people are likely to complain about the hordes of tour buses, long wait times to get in, and the expensive ticket prices. Make no mistake, it's still a grand architectural feat (and a gorgeous "Emily in Paris" filming destination) worth visiting. But if what you really want is the view, you may want to hold onto your euros and head to the Montparnasse Tower instead of the crowded Eiffel Tower.

