Escape The Chaos Of Eiffel Tower Crowds At This Nearby Attraction With Views Just As Expansive
Craving a view of Paris but don't feel like battling your way up the Eiffel Tower? The nearby Montparnasse Tower might be the answer to your quest for a sweeping Parisian vista. Montparnasse Tower is only 2.5 miles away from the famous Eiffel Tower, close enough to walk. It's less expensive than the Eiffel Tower, too — plus, you don't need to pay for the luxury of taking an elevator all the way to the top as you do on the Eiffel Tower.
The Eiffel Tower has been controversial as long as it's been a major tourist attraction, ever since Gustave Eiffel unveiled the plans for the iron tower built to mark the 1889 World's Fair. According to the official Eiffel Tower website, at the time, critics called it a "truly tragic street lamp," a "mast of iron gymnasium apparatus, incomplete, confused and deformed," and poetically but devastatingly, a "high and skinny pyramid of iron ladders, this giant ungainly skeleton upon a base that looks built to carry a colossal monument of Cyclops, but which just peters out into a ridiculous thin shape like a factory chimney."
The tower has of course since become a cultural icon, but visiting it leaves a lot to be desired. Nowadays, people are likely to complain about the hordes of tour buses, long wait times to get in, and the expensive ticket prices. Make no mistake, it's still a grand architectural feat (and a gorgeous "Emily in Paris" filming destination) worth visiting. But if what you really want is the view, you may want to hold onto your euros and head to the Montparnasse Tower instead of the crowded Eiffel Tower.
Why visit Montparnasse Tower?
Paris is so revered in the minds of tourists that some fall victim to the bizarre Paris syndrome. There is a glamor and romance surrounding the Eiffel Tower that can't be beat, but don't stake your hopes on the tower as your raison d'etre. I wouldn't tell you not to go at all, but you can get some great shots of arguably the most famous Parisian landmark from the ground. As far as snapping some stunning pics of the City of Light from above, the view is still breathtaking from a less iconic perch. Tripadvisor reviews that compare the two towers mention that tickets are easier to get to visit Montparnasse than they are for the Eiffel Tower and that visitors to Montparnasse have the advantage of being able to see the Eiffel Tower in their views.
The observation deck on the 56th floor of the Montparnasse Tower allows for views in every direction, reportedly up to 25 miles on a clear day. There's a gift shop, too, where you can (ironically) purchase Eiffel Tower memorabilia, as well as a cafe, where you can buy éclairs, coffee, champagne, sandwiches, and more. There are virtual reality kiosks on the deck, which give visitors the chance to see what Paris looked like at four points in history: 50 years ago, when the Montparnasse Tower was being built; 1889, when the "Iron Lady" Eiffel Tower was inaugurated; 1492, when Paris was a burgeoning medieval city; and 223 A.D., when Paris was still called Lutetia and had no iron towers and the éclair hadn't even been invented yet. Above the observation deck, the rooftop terrace offers a 360-degree panoramic view of the city. Access to the top floor's terrace is included with every ticket, unlike at the Eiffel Tower.
How to get to Montparnasse Tower
Montparnasse Tower is centrally located, about a two-minute walk from the Montparnasse-Bienvenüe metro station, or a four-minute walk from the Edgar Quinet station. (Just make sure you avoid throwing away your metro ticket.) While Montparnasse Tower is not the same tourist draw as the Eiffel Tower, it is still a popular spot, and advance tickets are recommended. An added bonus is that purchasing your tickets online will save you a little money.
There are also options to add a glass of champagne to your experience, or to add a second visit, meaning you can go once to see the view in daylight, then return within 48 hours to see the splendor of the City of Light in the evening. Note that there is no elevator between the observation deck and the rooftop terrace, so you will have to climb three flights of stairs.