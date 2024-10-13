The 5 Most Romantic Cabin Getaways In America Couples Can't Resist
There can be plenty of romance in a city break, but what if you've done them all? You and your significant other have experienced the old-world charm of New Orleans, basked in the verdant beauty of Honolulu, and strolled through Central Park with the Manhattan skyline as your backdrop. Perhaps you've been to Europe, too, wandering the streets of Paris, Prague, Venice, Florence, and Bruges in all their historic, romantic splendor.
After all these city vacations, it may be time for a cabin getaway. Instead of massive crowds and overpriced meals, you'll have peace, nature, and each other with no distractions. After a hike in the forest or a trip to a nearby town, you can return to your sanctuary in the woods, the hills, by the lake, or wherever it may be. In any case, you'll likely feel a closer connection to your corner of the countryside than even the most romantic hotel rooms can provide. Here are five of the most romantic cabin getaways in America.
Live Simply Cabin — Orderville, Utah
As the name suggests, the Live Simply Cabin is a small cabin of modest size and construction, designed to bring a glamping-style experience to one of the most beautiful spots in America's southwest. Few cabins can boast such spectacular outdoor attractions in such close proximity; Zion National Park is within walking distance; Bryce Canyon is 90 minutes away; and the Grand Canyon's North Rim — which is arguably better than the South Rim — is just a 150-minute drive.
The pull of these incredible parks is considerable, but you'll want to make time to enjoy the cabin and its beautiful grounds, too. The rustic abode is situated at the end of a dirt road where it's surrounded by a variety of trees, including ponderosa, juniper, and pinion pine. Everything you need is here, from an outdoor kitchen and shower house to a cozy fire pit and king-sized bed. The Live Simply Cabin is a charmingly perfect spot for a romantic getaway.
There are a few practical matters to consider before you book. A hardy 4WD vehicle with chains and ground clearance is advisable, especially in winter. Bottled water is recommended, too, as the well water — though safe — must be used in moderation due to the cabin's high-desert location.
La Luna Cabin — Yucca Valley, California
The barren Mojave Desert may not be traditionally romantic, but La Luna Cabin in the Yucca Valley may convince you otherwise. The isolated cabin sits in the middle of five acres with hills, foliage, and huge open views of the desert's stark beauty. Inside is a bright, tasteful space with mid-century furniture, contemporary art, and southwestern patterns. Natural light floods every room, and the windows frame the incredible scenery in beautiful, arresting snapshots.
Like any great romantic getaway, La Luna Cabin is a place to unwind, and if you decide to do so outside in Yucca Valley's 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit summer heat, two porcelain bathtubs wait for you on the deck. You can fill these with warmer water come sundown, when the desert temperatures cool.
Despite the isolation, visitors are only a short drive from the small Yucca Valley community, where one can stock up on groceries and drop by numerous diners, cafés, and stores. About an hour north of Yucca is Amboy, one of the most underrated stops on Route 66. Much closer than that, however, is Joshua Tree National Park, which covers 792,623 acres, 591,624 of which are designated wilderness.
Blackberry Mountain — Walland, Tennessee
Blackberry Mountain is a luxury resort spread across 5,200 acres of land in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, one of America's most iconic national parks. Numerous romantic dwellings spot the landscape, including stone cottages, treehouses, mountain homes, and cabins. Each one is furnished to a high standard and positioned to connect visitors with the surrounding trees and famous smoky vistas. The most romantic of all may be the watchman cabins, which are found at an elevation of 2,843 feet, near the mountain's peak.
The king cabin is 450 square feet and has a wood-burning stove, a heated outdoor soaking tub, and refreshing views of the foliage that dominates the landscape, including yellow buckeye, mountain silverbell, eastern hemlock, sugar maple, and American beech. Renting the watchman cabin includes a stocked pantry, but you'll likely want to try the Sycamore for lunch and the Firetower restaurant for dinner.
There is much to do on Blackberry Mountain beyond rest and cuisine. Hiking, biking, boating, climbing, fishing, shooting — it's all available here, along with gentler pursuits like painting and pottery at the resort's art studio.
The Upstate A — Hudson Valley, New York
For years, A-frame houses have surged in popularity across the United States, especially in upstate New York. A-frame structures — popular for their modest cost and simplicity — have sprung up in the Hudson Valley, including the impressive Upstate A.
Like the Insta-famous "Black A-Frame" in the Catskills Mountains, the Upstate A combines modern and mid-century cues and nestles them into the state's forested landscape, creating a sleek yet rustic home perfect for a couple seeking a romantic retreat. The Upstate A is larger than the average A-frame, featuring bright, spacious rooms, including four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is generously proportioned, and so too is the enormous living room, which opens to a terrace with beautiful views of the forest. Nearby Millerton is a typical upstate town with wood-clad Dutch colonial architecture, a sleepy ambiance, and a charming chromed diner.
Dunton Hot Springs — Dunton, Colorado
Dunton Hot Springs is a 19th-century ghost town in the San Juan Mountains of the Colorado Rockies, an area that's home to some of America's most difficult hikes. With its tipis, hand-hewn cabins, and soaring mountains, this relic of the American West may look tough from a distance, but the old mining town has been transformed into a resort of yoga, wellness, and romance.
There are 15 individually named log cabins in Dunton, and they're all rich in character. It's hard to pick the most romantic cabin; all are furnished with great attention to detail. But if a recommendation has to be made, it would be the "New House," with its large fireplace, warm lighting, and cozy loft.
Dunton offers all the excursions you'd expect — namely hiking, biking, fly fishing, horseback riding, and rafting. Dinosaurs once roamed these lands, so you may want to consider taking an archeological tour too. But the most popular (and romantic) pastime here may be the titular hot springs, which dot the landscape with bubbling bicarbonate water.