The 5 Most Romantic Cabin Getaways In America Couples Can't Resist

There can be plenty of romance in a city break, but what if you've done them all? You and your significant other have experienced the old-world charm of New Orleans, basked in the verdant beauty of Honolulu, and strolled through Central Park with the Manhattan skyline as your backdrop. Perhaps you've been to Europe, too, wandering the streets of Paris, Prague, Venice, Florence, and Bruges in all their historic, romantic splendor.

Advertisement

After all these city vacations, it may be time for a cabin getaway. Instead of massive crowds and overpriced meals, you'll have peace, nature, and each other with no distractions. After a hike in the forest or a trip to a nearby town, you can return to your sanctuary in the woods, the hills, by the lake, or wherever it may be. In any case, you'll likely feel a closer connection to your corner of the countryside than even the most romantic hotel rooms can provide. Here are five of the most romantic cabin getaways in America.