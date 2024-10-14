Walk Through An Unimaginably Giant Tree At This Tourist Spectacle On California's Coast
On California's historic Highway 101 along the Avenue of the Giants, the Shrine Drive Thru Tree doesn't serve up burgers or fries, but rather 100% pure forest air an a one-of-a-kind nature experience. Located in Myers Flat, 4 miles south of the Humboldt Redwoods State Park visitor center, a giant sign points the way off the main road and past a booth to enter the Shrine Tree. The tree has a $10 entry fee and is open daily between May and September, from sunrise to sunset (that's 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., for those who don't measure time by the sun).
Upon entry, you can drive a small car through the 7-foot-by-7-foot hole in the base of the enormous coastal redwood. The tree has an overall width of 17.25 feet. The tree is hollow all the way to the top, so if you're driving with a sunroof, you'll be able to see the sky nearly 100 feet above you. On the other hand, drivers of trucks and SUVs might want to park and have a walk-through experience instead. Redwood experts speculate that the tree's trunk was carved out by a fire or lightning strike sometime in the 19th century and became a tourist attraction as early as the 1920s, when the Redwood Highway was paved. After all, who wouldn't want to walk or drive through the center of a massive tree? When you're finished, drive up the coast to check out the underrated town of Eureka, California, the center of the county.
Explore more redwood attractions along the Avenue of the Giants
The 31-mile stretch of highway known as Avenue of the Giants, a part of the old Highway 101, runs between the towns of Phillipsville and Elinor in the south end of Humboldt County, California. Although outside of the California national park with the world's tallest trees, it is home to the largest remaining forest of virgin redwoods in the world. Some of these trees are estimated to be more than 2,000 years old. A number of "famous" redwood trees, like the Shrine Drive Thru Tree, "Giant Tree," and downed "Flat Iron Tree," are dotted along the way, along with small communities and gift shops. Although the oldest redwood in California is off-limits to visitors, there are plenty of memorable ones to hug along the way.
Learn more and stock up on maps of some of the area's best hikes at the Humboldt Redwoods State Park Visitor Center. Located 4 miles north of the Shrine in Weott, the visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours in May through September. Friendly local staff members and interactive displays at the center can help you learn the history of the redwoods.
And back at the Shrine Drive Thru Tree, you can stop for lunch and, of course, examine the curiosities of other redwoods, too. Kids can play in two multi-story tree houses carved from redwood trunks that are stationed nearby. You can also drive onto a downed redwood or walk through another redwood with a hole carved in its base to complete the experience at this giant redwood roadside attraction.
Pop into Humboldt's capital for some unique California charm
Fifty miles north of the Shrine Drive Thru Tree on the 101 (about an hour's drive), the town of Eureka is the bustling hub of sleepy Humboldt County and the center of the Redwood Coast of Northern California. Like other adorable Northern California towns hidden in the redwoods, Eureka's cozy atmosphere has a magical charm. Explore the charming Old Town, with its California-Victorian architecture and quaint, quirky establishments dating to the early 1900s. Join the ranks of famed guests Winston Churchill and Ronald Reagan and stay at the Eureka Inn at 518 7th Street, a Tudor Revival-style Old Town establishment. For cottage vibes, surrender to the frills of the historic Queen Anne-style hotel mansion, The Pinc Lady on 202 M Street.
In the summertime, you can walk the waterfront on the Humboldt Bay, or camp at the Samoa Dunes Recreation Area on the edge of the peninsula between Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The beach and camping area are located on New Navy Base Road, which is also known as the North Jetty. The campground features 25 tent sites and 13 RV sites. There is no day-use fee, and boat ramps into Humboldt Bay are available on site.
While you're in town, check out Sequoia Park Zoo. The zoo is home to the Redwood Sky Walk, an aerial adventure course with viewing platforms and rope bridges that allows guests to explore the coastal redwood forest from 100 feet in the air. Between the drive-thru redwood experience and the aerial course, there are many ways along California's coast to celebrate these natural giants.