Walk Through An Unimaginably Giant Tree At This Tourist Spectacle On California's Coast

The 31-mile stretch of highway known as Avenue of the Giants, a part of the old Highway 101, runs between the towns of Phillipsville and Elinor in the south end of Humboldt County, California. Although outside of the California national park with the world's tallest trees, it is home to the largest remaining forest of virgin redwoods in the world. Some of these trees are estimated to be more than 2,000 years old. A number of "famous" redwood trees, like the Shrine Drive Thru Tree, "Giant Tree," and downed "Flat Iron Tree," are dotted along the way, along with small communities and gift shops. Although the oldest redwood in California is off-limits to visitors, there are plenty of memorable ones to hug along the way.

Learn more and stock up on maps of some of the area's best hikes at the Humboldt Redwoods State Park Visitor Center. Located 4 miles north of the Shrine in Weott, the visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours in May through September. Friendly local staff members and interactive displays at the center can help you learn the history of the redwoods.

And back at the Shrine Drive Thru Tree, you can stop for lunch and, of course, examine the curiosities of other redwoods, too. Kids can play in two multi-story tree houses carved from redwood trunks that are stationed nearby. You can also drive onto a downed redwood or walk through another redwood with a hole carved in its base to complete the experience at this giant redwood roadside attraction.

