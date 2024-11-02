The Gold Rush Spirit Is Alive Along This Arizona Mountain Town's Historic Whiskey Row
Back in 1858, a man named Jacob Snively went out into the unexplored wilderness of Arizona on a quest for gold. He managed to find a sizeable gold strike on the Gila River east of Yuma, which would trigger a massive gold rush to the river and the surrounding area. While the gold rush didn't last, many cities and towns that cropped up during this period have survived. Tombstone was a major city (and a legendary American cowboy and outlaw town) in the late 1800s, and Prescott became known as "Whiskey Row" due to the prevalence of bars that catered to miners, cowboys, and other rough-and-tumble individuals. At its peak, there were 40 saloons lining the street.
In fact, you can still get a glimpse of that sordid history by visiting Whiskey Row today. While the city of Prescott has changed a lot since those heydays, it's still home to a string of watering holes that cater to locals and tourists alike. So, if you're planning a visit to Arizona (and aren't interested in the crowds and dangerous hikes of the Grand Canyon), Prescott should be on your list. Plus, you don't have to be a whiskey connoisseur to appreciate the history and charm of the area. So, put on your boots, and let's check out some saloons!
A history of Prescott, Arizona and Whiskey Row
The story of Prescott is inextricably linked to the Civil War and America's manifest destiny to settle in the Wild West. Although the area surrounding Prescott was inhabited by natives more than 9,000 years ago, its modern history began in 1864. At the time, tensions were high between the Northern and Southern states, so the city of Prescott was founded as a means of securing the rich mineral deposits, like copper, silver, and gold, for the Union.
However, the speed of Prescott's growth also became something of a liability. Almost all the buildings within the town were made of wood because it was faster and cheaper to build with than stone and brick. Unfortunately, though, wood burns, as the residents would discover in 1900.
By 1900, Whiskey Row was already established as a saloon central. However, a great fire broke out and destroyed virtually the entire block. According to historians, patrons rescued the oak bar from the Palace Saloon and drank as flames engulfed the entire area. Almost all of downtown Prescott was in ruins. But, within a year, the Palace Saloon was rebuilt (with stone this time), and Whiskey Row was back on its feet. Remarkably, the solid oak bar survived and was restored to its former glory. Today, you can see it and enjoy a drink or two as people once did during the Gold Rush era.
How to get the most from a visit to Prescott's Whiskey Row
Officially, Whiskey Row only spans a single city block in downtown Prescott. It sits along Montezuma Ave, between W Gurley and W Goodwin. Somewhat ironically, the row also sits across from Yavapai County Courthouse, presumably to ensure all patrons obey the law while crawling from one bar to the next.
The pride and joy of Whiskey Row is the Palace Restaurant & Saloon, which is Arizona's oldest operating bar. When you visit Prescott, you should start your journey here and wander up and down Montezuma Ave, hitting as many other saloons as possible. There are also live events happening regularly in the area, so you can listen to live music from bands from all ends of the music spectrum.
Although there aren't as many drinking spots as there were at the turn of the century, you can still wet your whistle at some incredible bars. From North to South, there's Matt's Saloon, Jersey Lilly Saloon, Palace Saloon, 1881 Spirits, and the Bird Cage Saloon. Each spot has its own vibe and drink list, so feel free to sample different whiskeys (including those that hail from Scotland's best whiskey regions). Bottoms up!