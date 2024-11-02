The Gold Rush Spirit Is Alive Along This Arizona Mountain Town's Historic Whiskey Row

The story of Prescott is inextricably linked to the Civil War and America's manifest destiny to settle in the Wild West. Although the area surrounding Prescott was inhabited by natives more than 9,000 years ago, its modern history began in 1864. At the time, tensions were high between the Northern and Southern states, so the city of Prescott was founded as a means of securing the rich mineral deposits, like copper, silver, and gold, for the Union.

Advertisement

However, the speed of Prescott's growth also became something of a liability. Almost all the buildings within the town were made of wood because it was faster and cheaper to build with than stone and brick. Unfortunately, though, wood burns, as the residents would discover in 1900.

By 1900, Whiskey Row was already established as a saloon central. However, a great fire broke out and destroyed virtually the entire block. According to historians, patrons rescued the oak bar from the Palace Saloon and drank as flames engulfed the entire area. Almost all of downtown Prescott was in ruins. But, within a year, the Palace Saloon was rebuilt (with stone this time), and Whiskey Row was back on its feet. Remarkably, the solid oak bar survived and was restored to its former glory. Today, you can see it and enjoy a drink or two as people once did during the Gold Rush era.

Advertisement