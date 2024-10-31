Virginia's Scenic Coast Boasts A Secret Artsy Haven With Beautiful Victorian-Era Buildings

Virginia's portion of the Delmarva Peninsula is sometimes overlooked, but it's home to some amazing hidden coastal scenery. Onancock is a tiny town on the eastern shores of the Chesapeake Bay, and by water, it's only a few miles east of America's soft-shell crab capital, the disappearing island of Tangier in Virginia. Onancock's prime location on a deepwater creek made it an ideal hub for shipping when skipjacks, oyster buyboats, and steamboats plied the waters of Chesapeake Bay.

Highway bridges have replaced the steamers and ferries of yesteryear, making this peninsula accessible for a weekend getaway to places like Onancock or Bethany Beach (Delaware's family-friendly foodie heaven). Coming from the Washington D.C. or Baltimore areas, this town is about three hours beyond Annapolis via the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. From the south, the 17.6-mile-long Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel makes the drive from Norfolk just 1.5 hours long.

This sleepy town is in a quiet, less-visited part of Virginia, and Onancock is home to small art galleries, Victorian-style buildings, and delicious dining options. Reminders of its heydays are everywhere, as historic homes line tidy streets and red-brick buildings create a walkable downtown hub.

