The 'World's Largest Monopoly Game' Is Free To Play In This Midwest College Town

For economics students at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, there's a new interactive object lesson in town. Instead of an artsy college town with good food and music, Macomb's claim to fame is local resident Lizzie Magie, who invented The Landlord's Game in 1904. The game went on to become Monopoly in the 1930s, after a student of the game, Charles Darrow, sold a version of Magie's game — with a few key changes — to Parker Brothers. Magie's identity as the game's original creator was not uncovered until 1973, when another economics professor was researching patents of Monopoly-style games.

Although the largest physical game board of Monopoly stands in a park in San Jose, California, the game in Macomb is different. Macomb's town square, which happens to look suspiciously similar to a Monopoly board, is "ground zero for Monopoly," the executive of the tourism bureau, Jock Hedblade, told AmericaJr. The four sidewalks surrounding the downtown square, decorated with giant Monopoly pieces, stand in for the four sides of the Monopoly board. QR codes on buildings link to an app that prompts players with questions and next steps, making the experience a blend of the physical and virtual. And because it wouldn't be anything without branding, this version of the game is called "Macombopoly."

Macomb, as the university's name might suggest, is located in western Illinois. It takes about three and a half hours to drive there from Chicago or Des Moines, and only three hours from St. Louis. The game is located in Macomb's Courthouse Square.