A Castle In Central Colorado Is A Free Attraction And Architectural Marvel Still Being Built

When you think of where you could find hidden fairytale-like castles, your first choice is probably Europe. But it turns out that you can find them in the U.S., too. About a 1.5-hour drive south and a bit west of Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, is Bishop Castle, an unexpected roadside attraction in the middle of a forest up in the mountains.

The castle gets its name from its builder, Jim Bishop, who was only 15 in 1959, when he purchased 2.5 acres of land in the San Isabel Forest for $450. He first worked with his dad to clear the land of trees, and 10 years after from he bought it — and after he got married — he started building a stone cottage on the property. One thing led to another, and he ended up setting his mind to building a castle, all by himself. And he kept building for years, only stopping for health issues. His son Daniel Bishop is now in charge of the site and any additional work.

Bishop Castle is currently 3 stories tall complete with a ballroom, fire breathing dragon, 160-foot-tall steeple, moat with a drawbridge, and so much more. Many of the rooms feature intricate iron details, as Jim's family was in the business of ornamental ironwork. It was made with no overarching architectural plans; it simply expanded and grew as Jim's ideas developed over the years. The lack of a formal architect and the ongoing construction while its owner was alive are some aspects that it shares with the Winchester Mystery House, California's most bizarre mansion.

