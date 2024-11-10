A Castle In Central Colorado Is A Free Attraction And Architectural Marvel Still Being Built
When you think of where you could find hidden fairytale-like castles, your first choice is probably Europe. But it turns out that you can find them in the U.S., too. About a 1.5-hour drive south and a bit west of Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, is Bishop Castle, an unexpected roadside attraction in the middle of a forest up in the mountains.
The castle gets its name from its builder, Jim Bishop, who was only 15 in 1959, when he purchased 2.5 acres of land in the San Isabel Forest for $450. He first worked with his dad to clear the land of trees, and 10 years after from he bought it — and after he got married — he started building a stone cottage on the property. One thing led to another, and he ended up setting his mind to building a castle, all by himself. And he kept building for years, only stopping for health issues. His son Daniel Bishop is now in charge of the site and any additional work.
Bishop Castle is currently 3 stories tall complete with a ballroom, fire breathing dragon, 160-foot-tall steeple, moat with a drawbridge, and so much more. Many of the rooms feature intricate iron details, as Jim's family was in the business of ornamental ironwork. It was made with no overarching architectural plans; it simply expanded and grew as Jim's ideas developed over the years. The lack of a formal architect and the ongoing construction while its owner was alive are some aspects that it shares with the Winchester Mystery House, California's most bizarre mansion.
What to know about exploring Bishop Castle
There are some things to keep in mind when you visit Bishop Castle. For starters, this is no ordinary tourist attraction. You'll park along the side the highway, and the castle may even be actively under construction during the summer months. It is private property where building codes and safety railings don't seem to be a priority. You should definitely proceed with caution, particularly if you are exploring the place in winter when things may be icy. And no matter what time of year, if you have a fear of heights, steer clear of the towers; they'll sway as you walk on them. However, the views are said to be incredible.
It's free for visitors to check out, and it's open all the time. You can donate money if you wish, and if you want to commemorate your visit, there's a small gift shop on site as well as online.
If you're looking for more one of a kind places to check out in southern Colorado, there's the uniquely thrilling Great Sand Dunes National Park, with North America's tallest dunes. It's about a 2-hour drive from Bishop Castle.