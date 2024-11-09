Explore A Hidden Underground City At One Of Montana's Most Unique And Underrated Tourist Spots

How did Havre end up with an underground tour? It wasn't mining or natural caves, but rather the town's own businesses that found themselves beneath the streets. In 1904, this thriving western town was devastated by two major fires in a single day. As the rubble cleared, business owners set up shop in their basements until they could rebuild above ground. Today, the Havre Beneath the Streets underground tour lets you explore these preserved spaces, including a pharmacy, saloon, barber shop, honky-tonk, Chinese laundry, ethnic restaurant, and even a bordello — all the essentials of a western frontier town. To ensure a spot, call ahead and make a reservation. You won't want to come all this way and miss this fascinating journey into the past. Note that the tour requires the ability to navigate stairs and walk on uneven surfaces.

For those interested in more local history, Havre Historic Tours & More offers above-ground tours, taking visitors to notable Victorian-era homes and local cemeteries to learn about the people who helped shape the town. Be sure to make a reservation for these tours as well. Additional spots to soak up Havre's history include the H. Earl Clack Museum, featuring local dinosaur fossils, Fort Assiniboine — a historic pioneer outpost of north-central Montana — and the town's historic districts. Don't miss the Wahkpa Chu'gn Archaeological Site just behind the local mall. This 2,000-year-old bison kill and campsite is an important part of the area's Indigenous history, and was one of the spots in Havre featured in the New York Times. The local chamber of commerce offers maps and other information to get the most out of your visit on their website.

