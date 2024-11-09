Explore A Hidden Underground City At One Of Montana's Most Unique And Underrated Tourist Spots
If you love small towns rich in history and filled with uncrowded charm, add Havre, Montana, to your list of places to visit. This community in the northern part of the state literally has history underground and boasts a passionate group of locals dedicated to sharing its unique story of how their community thrived following a destructive fire. There are also special spots for those interested in dinosaurs, military history, and archeology.
In addition to its unique historical offerings, Havre also provides access to a variety of outdoor activities that showcase Montana's natural beauty. From hiking and fishing to boating on nearby lakes, there's something for every outdoor enthusiast. Just 45 miles south of the Canadian border along Montana's Hi-Line, U.S. Highway 2, Havre is one of the small towns that stretches across more than 550 miles at the northern edge of the state. It's a perfect addition to a Montana road trip, offering an immersive journey into the history, culture, and landscapes that make the Treasure State so special.
Explore Havre's history underground
How did Havre end up with an underground tour? It wasn't mining or natural caves, but rather the town's own businesses that found themselves beneath the streets. In 1904, this thriving western town was devastated by two major fires in a single day. As the rubble cleared, business owners set up shop in their basements until they could rebuild above ground. Today, the Havre Beneath the Streets underground tour lets you explore these preserved spaces, including a pharmacy, saloon, barber shop, honky-tonk, Chinese laundry, ethnic restaurant, and even a bordello — all the essentials of a western frontier town. To ensure a spot, call ahead and make a reservation. You won't want to come all this way and miss this fascinating journey into the past. Note that the tour requires the ability to navigate stairs and walk on uneven surfaces.
For those interested in more local history, Havre Historic Tours & More offers above-ground tours, taking visitors to notable Victorian-era homes and local cemeteries to learn about the people who helped shape the town. Be sure to make a reservation for these tours as well. Additional spots to soak up Havre's history include the H. Earl Clack Museum, featuring local dinosaur fossils, Fort Assiniboine — a historic pioneer outpost of north-central Montana — and the town's historic districts. Don't miss the Wahkpa Chu'gn Archaeological Site just behind the local mall. This 2,000-year-old bison kill and campsite is an important part of the area's Indigenous history, and was one of the spots in Havre featured in the New York Times. The local chamber of commerce offers maps and other information to get the most out of your visit on their website.
Outdoor adventures in Havre
If you're visiting Montana, you're likely looking forward to outdoor adventures at some lesser known, out of the way locations. Just three hours from Havre lies Glacier National Park, known as the "Crown of the Continent." Closer to town, the Bear Paw Nature Trail and Beaver Creek Park offer easy access to Montana's breathtaking landscapes. The 3.5-mile Bear Paw Nature Trail, open year-round, follows the path created by soldiers stationed at Fort Assiniboine; you can even spot wagon-wheel depressions in the road where early travelers left their mark.
Additionally, you can hunt, fish, or simply spot wildlife in this beautiful section of Montana. In winter, skiing at Bear Paw Ski Bowl offers a fantastic way to support the local community. This all-volunteer-run ski hill provides a throwback experience, with a rope tow and affordable prices, earning its reputation as the "Last Best Ski Hill." After a day on the slopes, unwind back in town at local favorites like Triple Dog Brewing or 40 Below Public House, which boasts the tastiest tots in Havre, served in five ways — the treat you didn't know you needed!