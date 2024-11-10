The College City In Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Is Full Of Charm, Trails, And A Thriving Downtown

Just west of Virginia's best fall drive, curious travelers can discover Harrisonburg, Virginia, a charming college city with gorgeous hiking trails and fun downtown attractions. While a convenient base for visitors looking to explore Shenandoah National Park (one of America's most accessible national parks), this town of around 56,000 offers plenty of its own adventures. As the Shenandoah Valley's biggest city, Harrisonburg is home to more than 200 restaurants, several festivals, miles of trails, and both James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University. Hikers can trek along the the local trails, creatives can appreciate the local art scene, and foodies can peruse the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.

So, when should you plan a trip to this one-of-a-kind Virginia destination? If you want to go leaf-peeping and experience the nearby Dayton Days Autumn Celebration, visit in October. Despite higher hotel prices, summer is also a popular time to visit Harrisonburg thanks to warm weather and a packed calendar of events. Visitors looking for lower rates can book a trip in the winter when temperatures and accommodation prices drop.