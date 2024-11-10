The College City In Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Is Full Of Charm, Trails, And A Thriving Downtown
Just west of Virginia's best fall drive, curious travelers can discover Harrisonburg, Virginia, a charming college city with gorgeous hiking trails and fun downtown attractions. While a convenient base for visitors looking to explore Shenandoah National Park (one of America's most accessible national parks), this town of around 56,000 offers plenty of its own adventures. As the Shenandoah Valley's biggest city, Harrisonburg is home to more than 200 restaurants, several festivals, miles of trails, and both James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University. Hikers can trek along the the local trails, creatives can appreciate the local art scene, and foodies can peruse the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
So, when should you plan a trip to this one-of-a-kind Virginia destination? If you want to go leaf-peeping and experience the nearby Dayton Days Autumn Celebration, visit in October. Despite higher hotel prices, summer is also a popular time to visit Harrisonburg thanks to warm weather and a packed calendar of events. Visitors looking for lower rates can book a trip in the winter when temperatures and accommodation prices drop.
Get active with outdoor adventures in Harrisonburg
Located in a state that houses one of the best East Coast national parks, Harrisonburg is a prime spot for travelers looking to appreciate the great outdoors. Start exploring the region's beauty by hitting up one of the many local hiking trails. Get acclimated to Harrisonburg's terrain with the easy-to-moderate difficulty Hone Quarry Cliff Trail, or throw yourself into the deep end with a challenging hike up Furnace Mountain. For mountain biking, cyclists can visit the Rocktown Trails or Narrowback Mountain. Prefer gravel cycling? Head over to Bridgeview Park for a scenic trip on the 16.5-mile Bridgewater Gravel Ride.
Anglers and kayakers can also find fun activities in the waters around Harrisonburg. For a day of fly fishing, travelers can visit Mossy Creek to try to catch an elusive brown trout. Those looking to spend a day kayaking, rafting, canoeing, or tubing down the Shenandoah River can consult outfitters like Massanutten Adventures. Expect rates of around $35 per person for tubing trips with Massanutten Adventures, $39 for canoeing, and $55 for kayaking.
The best attractions and things to do in Downtown Harrisonburg
A thriving collection of attractions, restaurants, and breweries makes Downtown Harrisonburg a delight for travelers who want to learn more about the local culture. For an artsy outing, visit spots like the Smith House Galleries and 150 Franklin Street Gallery. As you walk from gallery to gallery, look for public art like the Lucy Simms mural, Earth Day Every Day mosaic, and LOVEworks sign. If you're traveling with children, consider visiting the Explore More Discovery Museum, too. Designed with kids in mind, this museum offers hands-on exhibits like the KEVA Building Zone, an interactive TV studio, and the Friendly City Medical Center.
When you're ready for a meal, Downtown Harrisonburg's restaurants have you covered for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For breakfast, head to Magpie Diner for biscuits and gravy, an egg sammy, or coffee and a pastry. At lunch, visit Jimmy Madison's for hush puppies, sandwiches, and barbecue. For dinner and drinks, swing by Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint for delectable Kobe beef burgers, deep-fried Oreos, and a menu of more than 100 beers. Afterward, see what else Harrisonburg has on tap at downtown breweries like Pale Fire Brewing Co., Brothers Craft Brewing, and The Friendly Fermenter. Just be careful to not overindulge if you have another day of hiking and outdoor adventures planned for the next morning.