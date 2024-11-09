The Old-Time Music Capital Of The World Is A Virginia Town Full Of Appalachian Art And Charm
If you know anything about the Appalachian area of the United States, you know it's full of rugged, mountainous terrain (like the peaks at Pisgah National Forest), scenic drives that are full of natural splendor (along with the errant haunted amusement park), and just a relaxing, old-fashioned vibe.
But if you find yourself in Virginia (specifically, near the North Carolina border), you may want to partake in a different pastime that doesn't involve driving or hiking. Instead, you use your ears. If you like what you hear, you may use other parts of your body to start dancing along.
What are we talking about? Old-time music, of course! The Appalachian Mountains are famous for spawning all kinds of old-fashioned music, from country to bluegrass to even early versions of jazz. If you want to take a melodic stroll through history, the best place to do that is in Galax, Virginia. Situated along Highway 58 and sitting just a few miles from the North Carolina border, Galax has long been known as the "Old-Time Music Capital of the World." So, let's put on our dancing shoes and find out why.
Why Galax is the Old-Time Music Capital of the World
The history of settlements in Galax goes back well before it was founded as an official city in 1906. Before then, it was known as Bonaparte. However, because the town grew and shipped so much galax (aka beetlewood), a railroad official suggested that should be the name, and it stuck.
During the early years, Galax was much more of a commercial and industrial town. Thanks to its prime location, it attracted various factories, including one for condensed milk and another for mirrors. However, Galax's status as a "music capital" would happen thanks to a festival in 1935. That year was the first annual Old Fiddlers' Convention. The goal of the first Old Fiddlers' Convention was to raise funds for the new Moose Lodge, but it took on a life of its own and has become a symbol of Galax pride and heritage. For the last 88 years, the convention has drawn countless visitors and musicians, cementing the town's status for generations to come.
Another reason for Galax's nickname is that it sits along Virginia's Crooked Road. This 333-mile stretch includes multiple old-time music highlights, from the Ralph Stanley Museum in Clintwood to the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum in Ferrum. Galax has three unique stops on the Road, including The Old Fiddlers' Convention, The Rex Theater, and the Blue Ridge Music Center.
What to do when visiting Galax, Virginia
If you want to experience all the old-time music you can handle (and then some), you should book a trip during the second week of August to coincide with the Convention. However, because it draws so many people from all over Appalachia and beyond (like those who live close to Shenandoah State Park and want to take a mountain-view drive.), you'll need to book well in advance and plan carefully to accommodate packed streets and standing-room-only crowds.
Alternatively, you can always enjoy the music of Galax any time of the year. The Rex Theater hosts bands and music acts all the time, and there are many other venues in the city, such as the Creek Bottom Brewing Company and The Fairview Ruritan Club. You can also appreciate tons of local art by visiting various art studios within the city, like the City Gallery of Fine Art.
Galax is also home to some incredible Appalachian restaurants. If you're going to be on Main Street anyway to visit The Rex Theater or City Gallery, you can stop and grab a bite, too. Some highlights along Main Street include the Galax Smokehouse (for barbecue), Macado's (for sandwiches), and the Dairy Bar (for laid-back burgers and hot dogs).