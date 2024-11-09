The Old-Time Music Capital Of The World Is A Virginia Town Full Of Appalachian Art And Charm

If you know anything about the Appalachian area of the United States, you know it's full of rugged, mountainous terrain (like the peaks at Pisgah National Forest), scenic drives that are full of natural splendor (along with the errant haunted amusement park), and just a relaxing, old-fashioned vibe.

Advertisement

But if you find yourself in Virginia (specifically, near the North Carolina border), you may want to partake in a different pastime that doesn't involve driving or hiking. Instead, you use your ears. If you like what you hear, you may use other parts of your body to start dancing along.

What are we talking about? Old-time music, of course! The Appalachian Mountains are famous for spawning all kinds of old-fashioned music, from country to bluegrass to even early versions of jazz. If you want to take a melodic stroll through history, the best place to do that is in Galax, Virginia. Situated along Highway 58 and sitting just a few miles from the North Carolina border, Galax has long been known as the "Old-Time Music Capital of the World." So, let's put on our dancing shoes and find out why.

Advertisement