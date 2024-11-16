A Hidden Gem In The Rolling Hills Of Vermont Is A Picturesque Town With Booming Orchards

Known for its laid-back atmosphere and picturesque scenery, Vermont thrives as a year-round destination beloved by outdoor enthusiasts, fall leaf-peepers, and history buffs alike. Its rugged landscape and lack of coastline means it offers something completely different to other parts of New England. Escape the crowds of Vermont's capital of Montpelier, a vibrant city with food and landscapes that feel just like France, and venture to the postcard-perfect town of Newfane, which is about 118 miles away, nestled in the south foothills of the Green Mountains.

Located in Windham County in southern Vermont, the thriving 40.4-square-mile town of Newfane offers a quintessential New England experience, complete with a friendly, close-knit community that is small in size and very welcoming. Newfane dates back to the 1750s, and its heritage shines through in its historic buildings and charming streets that feel straight out of a Hallmark movie. Its surrounding orchards and markets offer an authentic farm-to-table experience featuring locally-grown produce and fresh-baked goods. Accessed via Vermont Route 30, Newfane is an ideal stop on a New England road trip (although one of America's most scenic roads is a short loop around Maine's Acadia National Park).

