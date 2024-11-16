A Hidden Gem In The Rolling Hills Of Vermont Is A Picturesque Town With Booming Orchards
Known for its laid-back atmosphere and picturesque scenery, Vermont thrives as a year-round destination beloved by outdoor enthusiasts, fall leaf-peepers, and history buffs alike. Its rugged landscape and lack of coastline means it offers something completely different to other parts of New England. Escape the crowds of Vermont's capital of Montpelier, a vibrant city with food and landscapes that feel just like France, and venture to the postcard-perfect town of Newfane, which is about 118 miles away, nestled in the south foothills of the Green Mountains.
Located in Windham County in southern Vermont, the thriving 40.4-square-mile town of Newfane offers a quintessential New England experience, complete with a friendly, close-knit community that is small in size and very welcoming. Newfane dates back to the 1750s, and its heritage shines through in its historic buildings and charming streets that feel straight out of a Hallmark movie. Its surrounding orchards and markets offer an authentic farm-to-table experience featuring locally-grown produce and fresh-baked goods. Accessed via Vermont Route 30, Newfane is an ideal stop on a New England road trip (although one of America's most scenic roads is a short loop around Maine's Acadia National Park).
Enjoy Newfane's historical landmarks and outdoor activities
No matter the season, Vermont has something unique to offer, and the hidden gem of Newfane is no exception. The town is a great location to see the contrasts of all the seasons, as hot summers make way for frigid winters. In the spring and summer, the town's lush natural landscape offers endless options for outdoor recreation, including fishing, kayaking, biking, and hiking. Fall brings vibrant foliage as trees turn deep orange, yellow, and red hues. Winter provides access to world-class skiing at nearby resorts. The West and Rock rivers meander through Newfane, adding to its beauty and tranquil atmosphere.
Visitors to Newfane are often struck by its well-maintained historic buildings. Those interested in uncovering more about the town's heritage should visit the Newfane Village Historic District, which showcases 19th-century architecture, including the Kimball-Benedict House, the former Higgins Store and Post Office, and the First Congregational Church. The historic district is also home to perhaps the most famous landmark in town, the Windham County Court House, built in a stunning Greek Revival style and is especially noteworthy for its role in the efforts to impeach President George W. Bush. The Newfane Inn is located in the heart of the town and dates back to the 18th century, offering cozy accommodations ideal for travelers seeking small-town charm.
Visit Newfane's orchards and farmers markets
Newfane's surrounding orchards and markets showcase Vermont's agricultural heritage and community spirit. Just 1 mile outside of town, Dutton Farmstand offers a genuine local agricultural experience and is fun for visitors of all ages. The farm offers pick-your-own berries and a store stocked with locally-grown seasonal fruits, vegetables, and cider. Open year-round from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., this experience provides an authentic taste of Vermont. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Scott Farm Orchard is another nearby gem that dates back to the 18th century and is only a short drive from the town center. This eco-certified orchard grows over 130 types of heirloom apples that you can pick during harvest season, along with peaches. Visitors can enjoy freshly baked treats at Pippin's Café during the summer.
Be sure to check out Townshend Farmers Market, located at the West Townshend Country Store. It's open in any weather and held on Fridays from May to October, featuring all kinds of local produce, crafts, live music, and woodfired pizza. A Saturday market in Brattleboro, approximately 13 miles away, also offers a wide selection of local goods. The family-run Trollhaugen Farm is ideal for those wanting to stay on-site, offering quaint yurt accommodations surrounded by trees and animals. The farm is also home to Madame Jo's Creperie, where you can enjoy freshly made crepes. If you want to continue exploring the state's local food and drink scenes, check out the five best breweries across Vermont.