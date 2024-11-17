Arizona's Former Capital City Is A Mountainous Historic Gem Surrounded By National Forest
Arizona is filled with popular vacation spots, including a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the south and the iconic Grand Canyon National Park up north. That makes it easy to overlook hidden gems like Prescott — a historic town nestled in the heart of Arizona surrounded by national forests, striking boulder outcroppings, and picturesque lakes. Aside from natural wonders at its doorstep, Prescott (pronounced "Pres-KITT") is overflowing with history, as it's home to the Yavapai people and twice served as the state's capital.
Prescott had the honor of serving as Arizona's capital from 1864 to 1867, at which point it was moved to Tucson. The title then transferred back to Prescott in 1877 before finding its current place in Phoenix as of 1889. The chaotic shifting of Arizona's capital is only a fraction of Prescott's history, and the best way to fully appreciate the town is to dive into its many museums and learn more about its storied past.
Visit Prescott's trio of museums
History buffs will find more than enough to keep them occupied in the small town of Prescott, as it's home to three notable museums. Sharlot Hall is arguably the most popular, as the four-acre property offers exhibits discussing the Yavapai people, old forms of transportation in the region, and the Lawler Exhibit Center covering the earliest traces of humans in the West. The museum also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including Frontier Christmas, which treats guests to a nostalgic holiday experience.
The Museum of Indigenous People is another must-visit, as it's the only museum in the Greater Prescott Area that specifically discusses the culture of its Native people. As per its website, the museum's goal is "to instill understanding and respect for our indigenous cultures of the southwest," and its gorgeous stone building and art exhibits are a thought-provoking way to spend an afternoon. Consider picking up artwork from the museum's trading post gift shop to bring home an authentic slice of the Southwest.
Rounding out the trio is the Phippen Museum. Along with rotating collections, the museum is home to a permanent ensemble of nearly 800 pieces of art. From paintings and sculptures to everything in between, you'll find a wonderful assortment of artwork that celebrates Western culture. Note that all three museums require guests to pay a modest entrance fee.
Head out into Prescott's surrounding wilderness
Museums are only part of the allure of Prescott, as visitors often spend a large portion of their time in the varied landscapes surrounding the town. The jaw-dropping Prescott National Forest and its 1.2 million acres of land can be found to the west, serving as a background for most adventures in the area. Thumb Butte Trail is particularly notable, as it offers an aerial view of the striking topography. The short two-mile trail takes you up over 600 feet to the eponymous Thumb Butte and panoramic views of Prescott National Forest.
If you prefer rocky terrain over thick forests, venture northeast to Watson Lake and Flume Trail. This winding path loops you around gorgeous Watson Lake and the mystifying Granite Dells rock formations. The nearby Watson Lake Park offers opportunities for kayaking, camping, and fishing. Parking here requires a small entrance fee, though it gets you all-day access to the lot. Once you've worn yourself out with adventures, head to the mountain town's historic Whiskey Row to close out your night in true Wild West fashion.