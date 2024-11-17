Arizona's Former Capital City Is A Mountainous Historic Gem Surrounded By National Forest

History buffs will find more than enough to keep them occupied in the small town of Prescott, as it's home to three notable museums. Sharlot Hall is arguably the most popular, as the four-acre property offers exhibits discussing the Yavapai people, old forms of transportation in the region, and the Lawler Exhibit Center covering the earliest traces of humans in the West. The museum also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including Frontier Christmas, which treats guests to a nostalgic holiday experience.

The Museum of Indigenous People is another must-visit, as it's the only museum in the Greater Prescott Area that specifically discusses the culture of its Native people. As per its website, the museum's goal is "to instill understanding and respect for our indigenous cultures of the southwest," and its gorgeous stone building and art exhibits are a thought-provoking way to spend an afternoon. Consider picking up artwork from the museum's trading post gift shop to bring home an authentic slice of the Southwest.

Rounding out the trio is the Phippen Museum. Along with rotating collections, the museum is home to a permanent ensemble of nearly 800 pieces of art. From paintings and sculptures to everything in between, you'll find a wonderful assortment of artwork that celebrates Western culture. Note that all three museums require guests to pay a modest entrance fee.

