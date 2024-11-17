The 'Front Porch Of The Rockies' Is A Secret Montana Mountain Town For Remarkable Views & Adventure
Let's be honest: It's hard to compete with Montana when it comes to raw, soul-stirring nature. The Intermountain West's biggest state is an amazingly rich place when it comes to outdoor wonder, which includes craggy mountains, rivers, glaciers, deep valleys, forests, and a freshwater lake so blue that it gives the Caribbean a run for its money. "Big Sky Country" is also dotted with charming towns, and while places like Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell dominate the popular imagination, the small settlement of Choteau has emerged as a terrific alternative to these more well-known burgs.
Smack dab on the road between Yellowstone and the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park, Choteau is used to seeing visitors. But importantly, it has also managed to remain unspoiled by the hand of tourism. Situated on a plain in the shadow of the stark rise of the nation's mightiest mountain range — earning it the moniker the "front porch of the Rockies" — this little town oozes Old West charm and friendly, downhome vibes. It also serves as a great base of local operation for a range of outdoor pursuits, as well as taking in treasures from one of the world's greatest paleontological discoveries.
An honest town surrounded by Western enchantment
At first glance, Choteau is an unassuming American small town. Home to just 1,700 residents, it was named for a fur trader named Pierre Chouteau Jr. and is largely dependent on farming and ranching for the livelihood of its residents. Due to the town's perfect location, tourism also helps pay the bills. Not only is it within striking distance of two of the nation's most prominent national parks, but its proximity to the wilderness of the Rockies also guarantees that a steady stream of outdoor aficionados come through town to spend money on food, lodging, and supplies. Between activities, you'll want to grab a hearty diner-style meal at the Log Cabin Cafe. Wind down for the night with some cold beer at the Livery Saloon, or catch a movie at the wonderfully retro single-screen Choteau Roxy Theater.
Nature is the real name of the game in Choteau, and there is plenty to dive into right in the area. Just 5 miles south of town is the Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area. This 12,000-acre world-class birdwatching location is home to over 200 species, including migratory flocks of snow geese and tundra swans that balloon to numbers in excess of 300,000. The Soroptimist Walking Path is also a good way to unwind while taking in vistas of the town and the dramatic wall of the Rocky Mountain Front on the horizon.
Explore some of the nation's best nature and natural history in Choteau
The region surrounding Choteau contains so many outdoor activity choices that it's hard to know where to begin, though the nearby Rockies tend to be the main draw. Lazy H Outfitters and Dropstone Outfitting both offer multi-day horse pack excursions into the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, which at over 1.5 million acres is the third-largest wilderness complex in the lower 48 states. With horses hauling the heavy loads, hikers need only carry small packs containing essential personal items. These trips include fly-fishing, star-gazing, fully-prepared meals, and comfortable camping in nature at its most pristine.
For fans of winter recreation, come the cold months, the whole region turns into snowy wonderland, with opportunities for Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and ice-fishing. For premier downhill action, the Teton Pass Ski Area contains 43 runs among 400 acres of breathtaking scenery, along with backcountry trails for cross-country skiing and snowmobile action.
Like the fossil-rich mountains of Utah, Montana is a treasure trove of prehistoric relics. Dinosaur fans will want to hit the Old Trail Museum. Alongside Native American and settler history, the museum also features skulls and bones of Maiasaura and Einiosaurus dinosaurs, along with a Sauronitholestes skeleton cast — hardly the stuff of your usual small-town exhibit. In addition to those exhibits, Choteau lies firmly on the Montana Dinosaur Trail, making it a magnet for amateur fossil and bone hunters. Just 15 minutes up the road is the Two Medicine Dinosaur Center, where, aside from checking out the remains of actual baby dinosaurs from the nearby Egg Mountain site, visitors can book expeditions where they'll assist working paleontologists on actual digs.