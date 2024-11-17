The 'Front Porch Of The Rockies' Is A Secret Montana Mountain Town For Remarkable Views & Adventure

Let's be honest: It's hard to compete with Montana when it comes to raw, soul-stirring nature. The Intermountain West's biggest state is an amazingly rich place when it comes to outdoor wonder, which includes craggy mountains, rivers, glaciers, deep valleys, forests, and a freshwater lake so blue that it gives the Caribbean a run for its money. "Big Sky Country" is also dotted with charming towns, and while places like Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell dominate the popular imagination, the small settlement of Choteau has emerged as a terrific alternative to these more well-known burgs.

Advertisement

Smack dab on the road between Yellowstone and the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park, Choteau is used to seeing visitors. But importantly, it has also managed to remain unspoiled by the hand of tourism. Situated on a plain in the shadow of the stark rise of the nation's mightiest mountain range — earning it the moniker the "front porch of the Rockies" — this little town oozes Old West charm and friendly, downhome vibes. It also serves as a great base of local operation for a range of outdoor pursuits, as well as taking in treasures from one of the world's greatest paleontological discoveries.