Hawaii's Supposedly Haunted And Often Overlooked Cave Offers A Beautifully Mysterious Adventure

Throw a dart at a map of Oahu, and chances are it will land somewhere that offers an amazing experience with a fascinating story. Whether it pierces the Polynesian Cultural Center or points you toward the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, there's plenty of history and culture among the various attractions. That rule extends to other icons of The Gathering Place, like Iolani Palace and the Ala Moana Center, which are crucial spots that all visitors and locals alike should experience at least once in their lives. Among these well-known treasures, though, are hidden gems that few will recognize, such as Kaneana Cave.

If you've never been to Hawaii, you'll quickly realize just how important the local culture and history is to its people. Many of the stories that grace sights like Kaneana Cave (or Makua Cave) have some connection to the island's old gods. The towering cave, for instance, has ties to Kamohoali'i, the shapeshifter shark god who held dominion over the toothed sea life. While Kamohoali'i's connection to the cave is grizzly, the natural formation itself is beautiful, a stark contrast to the haunting and bloodied legend of the shark god and his child, Nanaue.

Local legend states that the shark god wasn't the only unusual history imprinted on the slick walls of the cave. If you do brave the massive 100-foot tall, 450-foot deep cave, don't be surprised if you happen upon ethereal entities and feel the powerful presence of former chiefs who once guided the island's people.

