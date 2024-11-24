Arizona's Unique Underground Canyon Dining Spot Is A Tranquil Yet Educational Experience

If you are looking for great hiking, warm weather, and excellent views of the red and orange desert that is characteristic of the American Southwest, then there is no better place than Arizona. While Horseshoe Bend is probably the most photographed spot in the state, with the nickname of "The Grand Canyon State," it's pretty easy to guess Arizona's most popular travel destination (which also happens to be the national park with the highest number of deaths in America). However, if you have already seen all the major travel hot spots in Arizona and want to do something a little more off-the-beaten-path, we have an interesting idea for you — dining 210 feet below ground at the Caverns Grotto.

Advertisement

Located about a two-hour drive from the Grand Canyon West Skywalk in the town of Peach Springs along historic Route 66 (one of those once-in-a-lifetime U.S. road trips), the Caverns Grotto restaurant is a great stopping place for anyone exploring western Arizona. The restaurant, located deep inside the Grand Canyon Caverns which are a 345-million-year-old sprawling cave system that connects to the Grand Canyon, can only be reached by taking an elevator 21 stories underground. Once there, the Caverns Grotto delivers a dining experience you won't forget in the peaceful atmosphere of a tranquil cave with an educational tour thrown in.