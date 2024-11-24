Arizona's Unique Underground Canyon Dining Spot Is A Tranquil Yet Educational Experience
If you are looking for great hiking, warm weather, and excellent views of the red and orange desert that is characteristic of the American Southwest, then there is no better place than Arizona. While Horseshoe Bend is probably the most photographed spot in the state, with the nickname of "The Grand Canyon State," it's pretty easy to guess Arizona's most popular travel destination (which also happens to be the national park with the highest number of deaths in America). However, if you have already seen all the major travel hot spots in Arizona and want to do something a little more off-the-beaten-path, we have an interesting idea for you — dining 210 feet below ground at the Caverns Grotto.
Located about a two-hour drive from the Grand Canyon West Skywalk in the town of Peach Springs along historic Route 66 (one of those once-in-a-lifetime U.S. road trips), the Caverns Grotto restaurant is a great stopping place for anyone exploring western Arizona. The restaurant, located deep inside the Grand Canyon Caverns which are a 345-million-year-old sprawling cave system that connects to the Grand Canyon, can only be reached by taking an elevator 21 stories underground. Once there, the Caverns Grotto delivers a dining experience you won't forget in the peaceful atmosphere of a tranquil cave with an educational tour thrown in.
What to expect when eating at the Caverns Grotto
In order to get a spot at Caverns Grotto, you will have to make a reservation with in advance as the restaurant only has four tables in the cave with four chairs each (a max capacity of 16 people). Lunch reservations are available from noon to 4:45 p.m. and costs $49.95 a person. The price includes the tour as well as an entree, side, two drinks, and all-you-can-eat dessert. You can also book dinner reservations for $69.95 a person. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, "If you are looking for a fun adventure with your family, or a unique meal with an adventurous partner — THIS IS THE PLACE!"
Another interesting thing about dining at Caverns Grotto is that all the food is prepared above ground in the Caverns Grill Restaurant and then sent down to the diners on a special elevator. Once it reaches the cave, your food will be transported on a pulley system up to the dining area where a waiter will serve you. If you are worried about cave critters, don't be. Because these caves are located so far below ground, it is impossible for anything to survive inside long term — so there is no possibility of any insects or other critters bothering you or your food during your time dining below ground. In fact, you will enjoy a comfortable 72 degree Fahrenheit atmosphere in almost complete silence (except for the noise made by you and the other diners).
Where to stay and what to do
If you visit the Caverns Grotto during a road trip and need a place to stay for the night, there are a few options in and around Peach Springs. The first option is the Hualapai Lodge which comes with a swimming pool and workout center. You can also stay at the nearby Cabins at Grand Canyon West if you are looking for a more rustic experience. Another option is to stay at the Caverns Inn itself (the hotel and restaurant that owns the Caverns Grotto). Here you will find multiple sleeping options from tent and RV sites to rooms in the inn.
Another reason to stay a night or two in Peach Springs is that there is plenty to do nearby. If you want to check out more of the Grand Canyon and don't really want to walk on the glass-floored skywalk, you can instead opt to hike to Guano Point to get amazing views of this Natural Wonder of the World. Afterwards, check out some Native American jewelry and handicrafts at the Hualapai Market. Furthermore, if you plan to do that bucket list hike to Havasu Falls, Peach Springs is only a 45-minute drive from the trailhead. However, this hike is one of the most sought-after in the U.S. and does require planning and reservations well in advance.