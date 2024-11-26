The Safest State In America For A Cyclist's Dream Vacation Is An East Coast Beauty

Cycling can be difficult in the United States, especially in car-dependent cities like Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri. Cycling in any of those cities is far from ideal. Still, those places are at least safer than Louisiana, which has a cycling safety score of just 1.27 owing to 45 cycling deaths along and around its paltry 73 cycle lanes in 2022. For context, Massachusetts experienced just nine cycling deaths in 2022 — despite a greater population — and has 3,871 cycling lanes, earning the Commonwealth a score of 79.11 — the highest in the country.

Advertisement

Massachusetts is America's premier destination for cycling enthusiasts. The state is not only safe but beautiful and diverse, too. The Cape Cod Trail runs for 25 miles through the charming towns of Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet. Each typifies the region's elegant, windswept coastal vibe but they also stand out on their own. Orleans, for instance, is best known for its outdoorsy adventures through forests and along sandy beaches, which look out over marine life including seals and great white sharks.

For a hardier route, head north to Gordon College in the small city of Wenham. That is where you will find the rolling hills of Chebacco Woods, which are interspersed with hemlock and beech forests, and numerous marked trails for beginners and intermediates alike. It's hard not to find an excellent cycle path in Massachusetts, whether you're in the middle of Boston or out in the sticks.

Advertisement