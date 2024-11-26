The Safest State In America For A Cyclist's Dream Vacation Is An East Coast Beauty
Cycling can be difficult in the United States, especially in car-dependent cities like Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri. Cycling in any of those cities is far from ideal. Still, those places are at least safer than Louisiana, which has a cycling safety score of just 1.27 owing to 45 cycling deaths along and around its paltry 73 cycle lanes in 2022. For context, Massachusetts experienced just nine cycling deaths in 2022 — despite a greater population — and has 3,871 cycling lanes, earning the Commonwealth a score of 79.11 — the highest in the country.
Massachusetts is America's premier destination for cycling enthusiasts. The state is not only safe but beautiful and diverse, too. The Cape Cod Trail runs for 25 miles through the charming towns of Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet. Each typifies the region's elegant, windswept coastal vibe but they also stand out on their own. Orleans, for instance, is best known for its outdoorsy adventures through forests and along sandy beaches, which look out over marine life including seals and great white sharks.
For a hardier route, head north to Gordon College in the small city of Wenham. That is where you will find the rolling hills of Chebacco Woods, which are interspersed with hemlock and beech forests, and numerous marked trails for beginners and intermediates alike. It's hard not to find an excellent cycle path in Massachusetts, whether you're in the middle of Boston or out in the sticks.
Cardio and community on Massachusetts' trails
Massachusetts punches far above its weight. The state is home to just under seven million people and yet it has 3,871 cycling lanes, which is over 1,000 more than Pennsylvania — a state of some 13 million inhabitants. It's more even than New York's 3,703 lanes shared by almost 20 million people.
Massachusetts' cycling infrastructure is so good that you may not know where to begin. Well, if you want to experience one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, ride along the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail through Berkshire County. For the best advice, consult the locals. The New England Mountain Bike Association operates throughout Massachusetts and it is committed to fostering community and protecting trails. The 501c3 non-profit hosts hundreds of rides, both self-guided and expert-led, and they often involve music, food, beer gardens, and community-spirited events.
Don't worry if that's all too rural for your liking; Boston is one of the best cycling cities in the country. You can cycle everywhere — from America's oldest public park to charming cobblestone streets that will take you back in time. Just like its rural counterparts, the Massachusetts capital offers interesting cycling paths for most skill levels and preferences. But if there is one route all bikers should take, it is the Charles River Greenway that loops around the city for some 23 miles, showcasing Boston's historic scenery. For bike rentals in the city, check out Urban Adventours at 103 Atlantic Avenue — prices start at $25 for two hours and can be extended for daily, weekly, or even monthly rentals.