Adventure-Seeking New Grads Will Find Their Dream Lifestyle In This Picturesque Mountain Town

Whether you're a new grad looking for a place to land or a nature-lover seeking a fresh start, the scenic city of Whitefish, Montana could be the answer you've been waiting for. Sited at the edge of Glacier National Park, which boasts beauty so unmatched it's known as the crown of the continent, you'll want for nothing when it comes to epic scenery and outdoor activities. The nearby Whitefish Mountain Resort is a haven of pristine powdery slopes, and is one of the major reasons why Whitefish was crowned one of the world's 25 best ski towns by National Geographic. The city has a population of around 10,000, small enough to feel like a close-knit community, and big enough to be vibrant and full of opportunity for new grads. Plus, Whitefish is less than 35 miles outside of Bigfork, a tranquil year-round resort town on a pretty lake in Montana's Rocky Mountains.

You don't need to flock to America's capital cities to have a thriving career and social life. Mid-sized cities like Whitefish could provide the perfect mix of professional opportunities, cultural flair, and a sense of community, not to mention endless adventures and activities to fill your free time. Montana itself offers a very unique way of life. You can pursue your creative passions and make a stable income working 9 to 5, all while living out the ultimate western lifestyle of your dreams on horseback in the rugged wilderness. Planting roots in Whitefish could be one of the best decisions you make.