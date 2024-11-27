Adventure-Seeking New Grads Will Find Their Dream Lifestyle In This Picturesque Mountain Town
Whether you're a new grad looking for a place to land or a nature-lover seeking a fresh start, the scenic city of Whitefish, Montana could be the answer you've been waiting for. Sited at the edge of Glacier National Park, which boasts beauty so unmatched it's known as the crown of the continent, you'll want for nothing when it comes to epic scenery and outdoor activities. The nearby Whitefish Mountain Resort is a haven of pristine powdery slopes, and is one of the major reasons why Whitefish was crowned one of the world's 25 best ski towns by National Geographic. The city has a population of around 10,000, small enough to feel like a close-knit community, and big enough to be vibrant and full of opportunity for new grads. Plus, Whitefish is less than 35 miles outside of Bigfork, a tranquil year-round resort town on a pretty lake in Montana's Rocky Mountains.
You don't need to flock to America's capital cities to have a thriving career and social life. Mid-sized cities like Whitefish could provide the perfect mix of professional opportunities, cultural flair, and a sense of community, not to mention endless adventures and activities to fill your free time. Montana itself offers a very unique way of life. You can pursue your creative passions and make a stable income working 9 to 5, all while living out the ultimate western lifestyle of your dreams on horseback in the rugged wilderness. Planting roots in Whitefish could be one of the best decisions you make.
Why Whitefish, Montana is perfect for new grads
As a new grad, there are many reasons to choose Whitefish, Montana as your home base. According to BestPlaces, which provides accurate cost of living data for cities all over the U.S., the minimum annual income to live comfortably in Whitefish is $54,800. The median income in the city is $64,595, which means the city boasts enough well-paying employment opportunities for residents to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. The monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Whitefish is $1,810 per month, reports BestPlaces. That equates to $905 per person, which is relatively reasonable for being one of the best ski towns on the planet.
New grads are most likely to find jobs in tourism, healthcare, education, and real estate, which are the key industries that drive the economy in Whitefish, according to a 2024 Cost of Living Analysis by ECO Residency. Places like Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort provide all kinds of employment opportunities. The report notes that while the cost of living in Whitefish is 15% higher than the U.S. average, it offers a desirable quality of life that could make the expenses worthwhile.
The perks of visiting or living in Whitefish, Montana
Whitefish is truly a nature lover's paradise. Its unique location at the edge of Glacier National Park makes it a haven for outdoor activities in all seasons. Residents of Whitefish have countless world-class hiking, skiing, snowboarding, cycling, and paddling spots at their fingertips. In the winter, locals embrace adventure with Nordic skiing, snowmobiling, ice climbing, fat biking, and even Clydesdale horse-drawn sleigh rides. In the warmer months, Whitefish Mountain Resort opens its beautiful hiking trails, scenic lift rides all the way up the mountain, and heart-pumping alpine slides all the way down. Dial up your adrenaline with skydiving and zip lining, or take it easy and lay out on the pristine white sand at Whitefish City Beach, which has kayaks and paddle board rentals available.
You will still find plenty of reasons to love Whitefish even if you're not the most outdoorsy type. The vibrant downtown is home to theaters, bars, restaurants, cafes, and boutiques, merging the best aspects of city living and breathtaking natural surroundings. Rejuvenate with a trip to the Spa at Whitefish Lake, or at one of the yoga, pilates, and wellness centers in town. Whitefish has a fantastic live music and arts scene as well, with concerts, festivals, and events held throughout the year. The surrounding Flathead Valley region is a hot spot of award-winning breweries, and you can take a tour to sample them all with the Big Sky Brews Cruise.