A Unique Historic Mansion In The Heart Of Florida Is A Must-See Attraction With Eclectic Oddities

Florida may conjure up images of beautiful white-sand beaches, palm trees, and dazzling water parks, but when you look past the obvious, you'll spot a hidden gem right in the middle of the state. Whimsical exterior, decorative balconies, intricate stonework — the Wonder House checks off every box for what makes an attraction one of a kind. And when you learn about its history, you'll realize that the story behind the mansion is even more peculiar.

Let's start from the very beginning. Conrad Schuck, a contractor from Pennsylvania, was told by doctors he only had a year left to live, but he could extend his lifespan if he moved to a warmer area. He decided to make his last years count and left for Bartow, Florida with his family. There, Schuck found a property and decided to build a home. In 1926, construction of the Wonder House began while the family lived across the street.

Despite the odds, Schuck was alive a year later and still working on the house. In fact, he went on to live till he was 94. By then, the Wonder House had been open for tours for about 30 years before the DuCharme family purchased it in 1964. They offered their own Christmas tours from 1963 to 1972, but it didn't reopen for regular excursions until years later in 2015.