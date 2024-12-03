Hit The Slopes And Explore This Hidden Massachusetts Town With Breathtaking Trails
Massachusetts often conjures up images of colorful fall foliage, pristine coastlines to explore, and Cape Cod charm. However, in the winter, there are also snowy adventures to be enjoyed in one of the region's most popular ski areas: Nashoba Valley in Westford, Massachusetts. It's easy to get to, about 25 miles from Boston and near the New Hampshire border. This picturesque New England town has skiing and snowboarding, too, perfect for winter adventurers who want to hit the hills.
Nashoba Valley isn't just for skiers, since it has a snow tubing park too — the largest in New England. With enough for adults and children alike to stay entertained on long days on the slopes, the Nashoba Valley Ski Area is a popular Boston destination. It's served the community's skiing interests since 1964. It was even an early adopter of snowboarding where many other ski resorts refused to change with the times. Hitting the slopes is obviously the focus when you come here, but Westford has a lot more to offer as well.
Skiing and outdoor fun in Westford's Nashoba Valley Ski Area
Atop the slopes, you can take in the natural beauty of the area. The Nashoba Valley Ski Area has 10 lifts and 17 trails of varying difficulties so skiers of all levels can enjoy the slopes. The area also has snowmaking capabilities, for when Mother Nature holds out but you still want to hit the slopes. And don't worry if you have never skied before. There are skiing and snowboarding classes available at the ski area for kids and adults. If you're interested in ski trips, head north to experience the popular Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort, outside of Montreal.
While you'll need to drive to Nashoba Valley, the parking is free all year long. You can just focus on your skiing and stash snacks in the car. If you happen to come in the summer, you can attend May's Apple Blossom Festival and the Strawberry Festival in June. Nature and the outdoors can be enjoyed in Westford every season.
Where to eat and other fun activities in Westford
Where there is skiing, there are hungry appetites, and Westford has you covered. There is a rustic lodge and mountain vibe in Westford at the Outlook Restaurant; however, it is only open when the resort is in season. In town, you can always find Evviva Trattoria, rated the top restaurant in Westford on Yelp and Tripadvisor. There is also Burtons Grill & Bar, which serves burgers, steaks, salads, and other fare, and is also popular among Tripadvisor users.
However, if you want a break from skiing and want to enjoy this quaint historic town, there is plenty to do. Edgar Allen Poe spent some time here, and there are several markers in town noting where he stayed. If you want to explore the trails around Westford from horseback, year-round horseback riding is available at Bobby's Ranch. One of the most popular places to visit in Westford is The Butterfly Place. This indoor garden features butterflies from New England and beyond for visitors to learn about and observe. Fans of beautiful indoor gardens and butterfly houses should check out the largest butterfly pavilion in the U.S., located in Scottsdale, Arizona.