Hit The Slopes And Explore This Hidden Massachusetts Town With Breathtaking Trails

Massachusetts often conjures up images of colorful fall foliage, pristine coastlines to explore, and Cape Cod charm. However, in the winter, there are also snowy adventures to be enjoyed in one of the region's most popular ski areas: Nashoba Valley in Westford, Massachusetts. It's easy to get to, about 25 miles from Boston and near the New Hampshire border. This picturesque New England town has skiing and snowboarding, too, perfect for winter adventurers who want to hit the hills.

Nashoba Valley isn't just for skiers, since it has a snow tubing park too — the largest in New England. With enough for adults and children alike to stay entertained on long days on the slopes, the Nashoba Valley Ski Area is a popular Boston destination. It's served the community's skiing interests since 1964. It was even an early adopter of snowboarding where many other ski resorts refused to change with the times. Hitting the slopes is obviously the focus when you come here, but Westford has a lot more to offer as well.