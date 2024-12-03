Find Golden-Colored Foothills At California's Underrated Sunny City With Boutiques And Irish Roots

Everyone knows that Dublin is the capital of the Republic of Ireland, but few realize that 20 other cities around the world share the same name, with one in the Golden State. The Dublin in the Bay Area is often overshadowed by San Francisco and its iconic Golden Gate Bridge. But don't let that fool you — Dublin's underrated status only means that you get to enjoy the city without the crowds.

The city was, unsurprisingly, most likely named for the Irish settlers who lived in the area in the mid-1800s. Nowadays, annual traditions like Saint Patrick's Day keep Dublin's Irish roots alive.

The reason why people are just starting to pay attention to Dublin, California, is simple — according to the San Francisco Chronicle, it was the fastest-growing city in the state throughout the 2010s. And thanks to its strategic location, you get easy access to the music scene in Oakland and shopping sprees in Walnut Creek, all while relaxing in a family-friendly community.