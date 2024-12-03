Find Golden-Colored Foothills At California's Underrated Sunny City With Boutiques And Irish Roots
Everyone knows that Dublin is the capital of the Republic of Ireland, but few realize that 20 other cities around the world share the same name, with one in the Golden State. The Dublin in the Bay Area is often overshadowed by San Francisco and its iconic Golden Gate Bridge. But don't let that fool you — Dublin's underrated status only means that you get to enjoy the city without the crowds.
The city was, unsurprisingly, most likely named for the Irish settlers who lived in the area in the mid-1800s. Nowadays, annual traditions like Saint Patrick's Day keep Dublin's Irish roots alive.
The reason why people are just starting to pay attention to Dublin, California, is simple — according to the San Francisco Chronicle, it was the fastest-growing city in the state throughout the 2010s. And thanks to its strategic location, you get easy access to the music scene in Oakland and shopping sprees in Walnut Creek, all while relaxing in a family-friendly community.
Scenic hikes and stunning views are a given in Dublin
An outdoor lover's dream come true, Dublin boasts plenty of verdant spaces where you can soak in the sun and get moving. Visit the 48-acre Emerald Glen Park with your friends and family, and each of you will have something to do there. Want to splash around with the kids? Head over to The Wave. Prefer swinging on the field? Play a round or two of baseball. Perhaps you prefer a laid-back outing? The park boasts small and big picnic areas — the latter accommodating up to 200 people.
If Emerald Glen Park is a little too crowded for you, Dublin Hills Regional Open Space Preserve might be what you're looking for. Covering 654 acres of lush grasslands and golden-colored foothills, the regional park is perfect for getting that much-needed nature fix. Hiking enthusiasts will especially love exploring the Calaveras Ridge Regional Trail. Along the 4.8-mile path, you may encounter wildlife such as coyotes, hawks, and deer. But it's the rolling hills that will take your breath away — just remember to wear sunscreen and bring a hat; the trail has limited shade.
For an easier hike, stroll along the 3-mile Martin Canyon Creek Trail — it's kid-friendly with plenty of shaded areas. Make sure to take a moment and bask in the views of the Tri-Valley at the end.
Seek out unique finds while shopping in Dublin
While Dublin has all your go-to shopping centers where you can snag a good deal or two — Hacienda Crossings, Shamrock Village, and Burlington, to name a few — the boutiques are the real draw. Just note that Dublin, California, isn't very walkable, so you'll need a car if you're going to do any shopping here. If you're eyeing something special, Varsha Patel offers Indian jewelry with intricate designs and fine craftsmanship. If you're a sustainable fashion girlie, you'll especially love the selection at Little Bazaar. This woman-owned business has all sorts of boho clothing items to complete your '70s Fleetwood Mac-inspired aesthetic.
As for the dining scene, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is a popular spot for a good, old-fashioned American meal. But if you prefer seafood, try the seared ahi sushi taco at Pacific Catch and pair it with a Hawaiian butterfly cocktail. And when it's time for dessert, nothing will satisfy your sweet tooth like a classic cinnamon sugar crepe from Blossom Bee Crepes. You can also shop at the local farmers market every Thursday between April and September.
The next time you're planning a picnic in San Francisco's Japanese Tea Garden, you may want to skip the Bay Area fog and head to sunny East Bay — Dublin just might surprise you.