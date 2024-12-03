One Of Florida's Most Unique Tourist Attractions Is A Secret Psychedelic Explosion Of Vibrant Art
Millions of vacationers flock to Florida each year, drawn by its promise of year-round sunshine, theme parks, and beautiful beaches. However, the Sunshine State is also a dream destination for art lovers, with several of its cities boasting recognition among creative communities. Putting another pin in the map of Florida's underrated artsy towns is Safety Harbor, a charming enclave in Tampa Bay. Much like Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, one of Florida's most artistic areas, Safety Harbor boasts a burgeoning local art scene. Among the city's most memorable landmarks is Whimzeyland, a vibrant explosion of color and creativity. The brainchild of Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, Whimzeyland is a must-visit destination that captivates visitors with mesmerizing art that's truly one of a kind.
The story behind Whimzeyland began in 1985, when childhood sweethearts Ramquist and Kiaralinda purchased their home on Third Street. The pair quickly transformed the property into the ultimate blank canvas for their creativity. Despite neither of them having formal art degrees, the couple shared a mutual appreciation of all things colorful, unique, and artistic. They affectionately named their home the "Bowling Ball House," inspired by the hand-painted bowling balls they used as the area's first decorative features — items they picked up for free from a local market. Over the next 20 years, their art collection grew, and their home became a local treasure. Known as the "Whimzey Twinz", the couple has expanded their artistic ventures far beyond the Bowling House, and have contributed to public art projects and embraced new creative challenges. Their passion has become a community-wide phenomenon.
Today, Whimzeyland is more than just a house; it's a defining pillar of Safety Harbor's creative culture. The property has expanded to include two additional sites, making it a must-see for visitors and art enthusiasts alike.
Inside the grounds of Whimzeyland
Tucked away in its quiet Florida neighborhood, Whimzeyland dazzles with a psychedelic, rainbow-colored aesthetic that catches the eye of anyone passing by. The grounds are an eclectic combination of mixed media, including mirrors, bottles, mosaics, wire sculptures, and, of course, hundreds of bowling balls. The couple draws inspiration from their travels, where they source one-of-a-kind pieces and materials to create new sculptures, often recycling found objects into artistic masterpieces. Since Ramquist and Kiaralinda live on-site, visitors are limited to exploring the exterior grounds, which are free to enter, though donations are welcome.
Whimzeyland is now more than just a tourist attraction; it's a place that leaves a lasting impression on visitors and provides a sense of joy and inspiration. The couple encourages visitors to interact with their art, which many say has had an uplifting effect on their spirit and morale. One TripAdvisor reviewer, upon meeting the couple behind Whimzeyland, wrote, "They are lovely, creative artists who have such a generous spirit. Their house definitely reflects this! It's free to walk around their yard and enjoy all the little details and effort they've put into making it such a cool, colorful spot!"
Leaving a legacy through art
What began as a personal passion project has grown into a legacy for Ramquist and Kiaralinda. The success of Whimzeyland has paved the way for the creation of the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center (SHAMc) — a nonprofit community art center that serves as a hub for creative events. SHAMc hosts art exhibits, workshops, and gatherings, aiming to inspire and educate visitors of all ages. The building itself is as colorful and whimsical as you might expect, with mosaics, sculptures, and fantastical art installations adorning the space, including a life-size painted elephant to a giant unicorn. "That's a legacy," Kiaralinda told Tampa Bay's Bloom. "That place is going to be here forever and that is going to teach kids art and we're showcasing music."
The duo has also opened Casa Loco, a guesthouse available for rent. The property features vibrant decor inspired by South America and Mexican influences. For a deeper insight into the couple's creative world, visitors can book a SHAMc Complex Tour. It covers all three properties, which are located within close proximity of one another, making it a perfect hour-and-a-half excursion for art lovers eager to experience this unique creative and cultural enterprise. A bright and beautiful collection of artwork spanning across the couple's lifetime spent together in an endless and spirited pursuit of freedom of expression, Whimzeyland is sure to leave a lasting impact on anyone who visits.