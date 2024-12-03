One Of Florida's Most Unique Tourist Attractions Is A Secret Psychedelic Explosion Of Vibrant Art

Millions of vacationers flock to Florida each year, drawn by its promise of year-round sunshine, theme parks, and beautiful beaches. However, the Sunshine State is also a dream destination for art lovers, with several of its cities boasting recognition among creative communities. Putting another pin in the map of Florida's underrated artsy towns is Safety Harbor, a charming enclave in Tampa Bay. Much like Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, one of Florida's most artistic areas, Safety Harbor boasts a burgeoning local art scene. Among the city's most memorable landmarks is Whimzeyland, a vibrant explosion of color and creativity. The brainchild of Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, Whimzeyland is a must-visit destination that captivates visitors with mesmerizing art that's truly one of a kind.

The story behind Whimzeyland began in 1985, when childhood sweethearts Ramquist and Kiaralinda purchased their home on Third Street. The pair quickly transformed the property into the ultimate blank canvas for their creativity. Despite neither of them having formal art degrees, the couple shared a mutual appreciation of all things colorful, unique, and artistic. They affectionately named their home the "Bowling Ball House," inspired by the hand-painted bowling balls they used as the area's first decorative features — items they picked up for free from a local market. Over the next 20 years, their art collection grew, and their home became a local treasure. Known as the "Whimzey Twinz", the couple has expanded their artistic ventures far beyond the Bowling House, and have contributed to public art projects and embraced new creative challenges. Their passion has become a community-wide phenomenon.

Today, Whimzeyland is more than just a house; it's a defining pillar of Safety Harbor's creative culture. The property has expanded to include two additional sites, making it a must-see for visitors and art enthusiasts alike.