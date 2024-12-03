Escape Washington D.C. Crowds At A Nearby Serene City Called 'America's Healthiest Community'

Washington, D.C., draws nearly 26 million visitors annually with its iconic landmarks, artistic institutions that put art lovers on a tailspin, and intriguing political scene, but the crowds and chaos can leave even the most seasoned travelers desperate for a breather. Combine that with the city's dubious distinction as one of the most rodent-infested in the country and a parking scene that's straight out of a nightmare, and suddenly, a quick escape starts sounding like a very good idea. Fortunately, peace and quiet are just about a 20-minute drive away in Falls Church, Virginia — a hidden gem that's not only notably more serene but also happens to be dubbed America's healthiest community.

Locally known as "The Little City," Falls Church is a quaint spot spanning just 2.2 square miles with a population of around 15,000. But don't let its small size fool you — the city is brimming with charm, from historic sites and cultural attractions to scenic parks and trails that are perfect for leisurely strolls. In 2024, U.S. News crowned Falls Church as America's healthiest community, a title it also held in 2018. "It's a small place that a lot of people don't know about really, but it's got a great quality of life, and it's just a little bit like Mayberry," former mayor David Tarter told the outlet. "It's a place that still has that feel, maybe from a bygone day, where people walk and they talk to each other, they know each other, they know each other's kids and families, they look out for each other. Yet they have the nation's capital just a short train ride away."