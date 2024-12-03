Escape Washington D.C. Crowds At A Nearby Serene City Called 'America's Healthiest Community'
Washington, D.C., draws nearly 26 million visitors annually with its iconic landmarks, artistic institutions that put art lovers on a tailspin, and intriguing political scene, but the crowds and chaos can leave even the most seasoned travelers desperate for a breather. Combine that with the city's dubious distinction as one of the most rodent-infested in the country and a parking scene that's straight out of a nightmare, and suddenly, a quick escape starts sounding like a very good idea. Fortunately, peace and quiet are just about a 20-minute drive away in Falls Church, Virginia — a hidden gem that's not only notably more serene but also happens to be dubbed America's healthiest community.
Locally known as "The Little City," Falls Church is a quaint spot spanning just 2.2 square miles with a population of around 15,000. But don't let its small size fool you — the city is brimming with charm, from historic sites and cultural attractions to scenic parks and trails that are perfect for leisurely strolls. In 2024, U.S. News crowned Falls Church as America's healthiest community, a title it also held in 2018. "It's a small place that a lot of people don't know about really, but it's got a great quality of life, and it's just a little bit like Mayberry," former mayor David Tarter told the outlet. "It's a place that still has that feel, maybe from a bygone day, where people walk and they talk to each other, they know each other, they know each other's kids and families, they look out for each other. Yet they have the nation's capital just a short train ride away."
What makes Falls Church the healthiest community in the U.S.?
Falls Church's title as America's healthiest community doesn't mean every resident is running marathons or subsisting on kale smoothies. Instead, the honor reflects how this pint-sized city prioritizes the well-being of its people — and it's seriously impressive. The U.S. News Healthiest Communities rankings evaluated nearly 3,000 counties nationwide, scoring them on factors like education, equity, housing, nutrition, public safety, and the environment. And, well, Falls Church just about crushed nearly all of them.
The city ranked No. 1 in education, No. 4 in population health, No. 6 in economy, No. 14 in food and nutrition, and No. 16 in infrastructure, even managing to snag a perfect score of 100. Mayor Letty Hardi described it as a "15-minute city," meaning you're never far from essentials. "A wide array of amenities are located within a 15-minute walk, bike ride, or convenient public transit option. In fact, 70% of our residents now live within a 10-minute walk of a grocery store, not to mention our weekly farmers market, diverse restaurants, gyms, parks, and civic and cultural life," she wrote in a piece for U.S. News.
Falls Church also invests in green initiatives, including transitioning to electric vehicles and maintaining its legacy as Virginia's first Tree City USA. Public art, "third places" designed to encourage community interaction, and a commitment to sustainable living make this little city a powerhouse of health and livability. With accolades like these, Falls Church proves that big benefits can come in small packages.
What to expect during your visit to Falls Church
Falls Church's title as the healthiest community in America isn't just a win for its residents — it's a treat for visitors, too. The Little City is as walkable as it gets, with supermarkets, bars, restaurants, a library, and shops all within easy reach. Even the nearest Metro station is just a mile from the city center. Plus, the locals are pretty diverse. "The 'vibe' is a mix of single people, DINKs, and young families," one local described on Reddit.
As for attractions, The Falls Church is a must-see. This iconic Episcopal church, which gave the city its name, once counted George Washington among its congregants. Art lovers can head to ArtSpace, home to an art gallery and live music and dance performances. If you're a fan of quirky attractions, don't miss Pennies from Heaven — a miniature fighter jet made from 14,000 copper coins. And for those who appreciate a side of history with their sightseeing, Tinner Hill Historic Park offers a glimpse into the fight against segregation, built on the site of Joseph and Elizabeth Tinner's home.
And for some grub, the Eden Center is a foodie paradise. This massive Vietnamese shopping center is the largest of its kind on the East Coast, with over 120 family-owned restaurants and shops. From pho to bánh mì, your taste buds are in for a treat. Another delicious option is the year-round Farmers Market, where you can score fresh produce, pastries, coffee, and more. Whether you're here for the sights, the bites, or the vibes, Falls Church makes it easy to enjoy it all — no car required.