The 5 Most Rodent-Infested Cities In America

Pests are a problem anywhere in the United States. However, some locations are more likely to have rodents than others. Usually crowded cities, with an excess of trash and litter lying around, are hotspots for rodents like rats and mice, full of warm places and food for them to enjoy. Some cities are worse than others when it comes to an abundance of these furry pests, though.

Leading pest control companies Terminix and Orkin publish an annual list based on the cities that used their services the most, commercially and residentially. We used their findings to compile a list of the top five most rodent-infested cities in America, so if you are averse to crossing paths with these critters you might want to factor these rankings into your travel plans.

When you think about rodents causing problems in homes, restaurants, and other businesses, rats likely come to mind first. They are definitely one of the most common and biggest problems in cities, but not the only ones. Different species of mice are also problematic, especially in homes where they search for food and can fit into the smallest of openings. Also, though rare, squirrels can make themselves comfortable in your home, attracted by the warmth and relative safety of your house. All three types of rodents might be cause to call pest control to come and clear out your home or business. However, for this article, the focus is primarily on rats and mice.

