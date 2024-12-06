New England's Largest Zoo Transforms Into A Dazzling Holiday Light Wonderland Of Food And Events

The beauty of the holidays is that you'll find celebrations in the most unlikely of places. For instance, Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts, is known for its yearly Winter Wonderland event. While Bedford, Massachusetts, is home to one of the most underrated little zoos in America, Southwick's Zoo is the largest in New England. Along with animal exhibits, this destination features a zipline, a maze, and other family-friendly attractions. However, during winter, Southwick's Zoo becomes unrecognizable.

Located about 48 miles from Boston, this event also features the Festival of Illumination. The site is shrouded with holiday displays utilizing more than 4 million lights, creating a magnificent atmosphere that will be treasured by visitors of all ages. As you stroll the grounds or take in the sights with a ride on Santa's Train, you'll be engrossed by this visual spectacle. The Winter Wonderland offers nightly entertainment, including an enchanted holiday show that will undoubtedly be enjoyed by "Frozen" fans.

If all of this makes you work up an appetite, Southwick's Zoo features Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern. Menu items include an array of pizzas, flame-grilled sage chicken, specialty cocktails, and more. There are also chicken tenders, hot dogs, and other meals for little ones. You can bring your family or a special someone, as the zoo's Winter Wonderland is true to its name and one for the books. If you prefer a more active holiday family getaway, you can glide across Canada's winter landscape on the world's largest natural ice skating rink.