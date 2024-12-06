New England's Largest Zoo Transforms Into A Dazzling Holiday Light Wonderland Of Food And Events
The beauty of the holidays is that you'll find celebrations in the most unlikely of places. For instance, Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts, is known for its yearly Winter Wonderland event. While Bedford, Massachusetts, is home to one of the most underrated little zoos in America, Southwick's Zoo is the largest in New England. Along with animal exhibits, this destination features a zipline, a maze, and other family-friendly attractions. However, during winter, Southwick's Zoo becomes unrecognizable.
Located about 48 miles from Boston, this event also features the Festival of Illumination. The site is shrouded with holiday displays utilizing more than 4 million lights, creating a magnificent atmosphere that will be treasured by visitors of all ages. As you stroll the grounds or take in the sights with a ride on Santa's Train, you'll be engrossed by this visual spectacle. The Winter Wonderland offers nightly entertainment, including an enchanted holiday show that will undoubtedly be enjoyed by "Frozen" fans.
If all of this makes you work up an appetite, Southwick's Zoo features Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern. Menu items include an array of pizzas, flame-grilled sage chicken, specialty cocktails, and more. There are also chicken tenders, hot dogs, and other meals for little ones. You can bring your family or a special someone, as the zoo's Winter Wonderland is true to its name and one for the books. If you prefer a more active holiday family getaway, you can glide across Canada's winter landscape on the world's largest natural ice skating rink.
Shop and be merry at Winter Wonderland at Southwick's Zoo
Winter Wonderland at Southwick Zoo, so many things to do! 🎄 Thousands of Holiday Lights 🕎 🎅 Meet Santa 🛷 Santa's Sleigh ⛄️ Meet Frosty 💚 Meet The Grinch 🤹♂️ Winter Stage Show 👸🏻 Sing along with the "Ice Queen" ❄️ 🍪 Hot Cocoa, Cider, Gingerbread and more 🐐 Goat Petting Zoo Open 📸 Festive Photo Spots♬ We Wish You a Merry Christmas (music box) - yostimar
The Winter Wonderland at Southwick's Zoo will transport you to a holiday haven. Naturally, this means that Santa Claus will be around. You'll find him sitting on a regal red armchair in a Christmas tree-filled barn. What could make Winter Wonderland even better? Something sweet. At Kringle Café, you can purchase hot cocoa and gingerbread cookies. If you need something stronger, hot toddies are also on the menu. Since the temperature can dip as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit in December, this will ensure you stay warm in Mendon's frigid conditions. Fire pits are also available.
Of course, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. At Southwick's Zoo, you'll find the Purple Peacock Gift Shop, filled with animal plushies, ornaments, and other souvenirs. Note that complimentary gift wrapping is offered, ultimately making shoppers' lives a little bit easier during the busy holiday season. Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern also hosts a holiday shop some evenings in December. Stop by and browse for locally made goods. You might find something to give to your loved ones, such as jewelry, candles, food items, and more. Additionally, the holiday shop has libations, coffee, and hot chocolate.
Things to know before you go to Winter Wonderland at Southwick's Zoo
Southwick's Zoo offers the Winter Wonderland until the end of December, but it's best to check the website for specific hours and special events. Keep in mind that most animals are not on exhibit during winter, and sightings are not usually part of this experience. Tickets for Winter Wonderland can be purchased on-site, although they are slightly cheaper online. There is no admission fee for little ones 2 years old or younger, and complimentary parking is available. If you're interested in dining at Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern during your time at Winter Wonderland, reservations are highly recommended.
In addition to its proximity to Boston, Southwick's Zoo is under an hour away from Providence, Rhode Island, and less than two hours from Hartford, Connecticut. Out-of-towners will find lodging in the nearby Milford. Hotels such as the Holiday Inn Express Boston-Milford and the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Milford are about 10 miles away from the zoo. Those still looking for the perfect winter getaway need to check out the ultimate destinations for a December travel bucket list.