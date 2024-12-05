A Unique Hike In Arizona Is A Natural Museum That's Literally A Hole In The Ground

Hikers heading to Lava River Cave require the right equipment to avoid injury and make the most of the experience. The wave-like undulations from the last bit of molten rock that flowed out and beyond the cave mark the floor, creating an uneven path. From the ceiling, jagged stone spires hang almost ominously. These icicle-like formations aren't the usual stalactites that form in caves. They are actually the result of the last gust of intense heat that liquified the rock, causing it to drip down and solidify in the shapes we see today.

The cave is also a natural refrigerator. Temperatures in the cave hover around 42 degrees Fahrenheit, even during the scorching Arizona summers, so you'll want to bring along some warm clothes. The terrain and cave walls also consist of narrow, slick, and sharp surfaces that can be hazardous to those with physical limitations. Visitors should be sure to bring at least two or three light sources. If your light fails while in the cave, making your way out in the pitch-black environment is a recipe for injury or worse.

It's important to note that dogs and other pets are not allowed inside the cave, as their waste can leave unpleasant smells for other hikers, and the rocks can cut up their paws and legs. Hikers are encouraged to pack out any litter, refrain from touching rock formations, and respect that they are in an environment that has stayed the same for hundreds of thousands of years. And all things considered, that's a small price to pay for experiencing a geological journey through time. When you're done walking through the cave, be sure to head to the vibrant Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona that's a hiker's paradise.