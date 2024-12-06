You Can Expect Snow Inside This Unique San Francisco Hotel During The Holiday Season

If you're traveling in California during the holiday season, you might expect snow in the towns of the Sierra Nevada Mountains or the ski resorts near Lake Tahoe. One place you wouldn't expect to find snow in the Golden State is San Francisco. But it turns out that the City by the Bay is hiding its very own winter wonderland inside the lobby of Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

The hotel's 15-story-tall lobby has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest in the world, and it gets even cooler in winter when snow starts to fall inside. The faux flurry, which feels a bit like stepping inside a giant snow globe, happens at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays and at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. on weekends. The lobby also features a large Christmas tree on display and plenty of lights.

If you're exploring California's striking coast with a road trip along Highway 1, take a roughly 20-minute detour off the highway to get a dose of holiday cheer at Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The hotel's also less than a 10-minute walk from the Ferry Building, where you can catch one of the world's most scenic ferry rides over to Sausalito.