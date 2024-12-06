You Can Expect Snow Inside This Unique San Francisco Hotel During The Holiday Season
If you're traveling in California during the holiday season, you might expect snow in the towns of the Sierra Nevada Mountains or the ski resorts near Lake Tahoe. One place you wouldn't expect to find snow in the Golden State is San Francisco. But it turns out that the City by the Bay is hiding its very own winter wonderland inside the lobby of Hyatt Regency San Francisco.
The hotel's 15-story-tall lobby has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest in the world, and it gets even cooler in winter when snow starts to fall inside. The faux flurry, which feels a bit like stepping inside a giant snow globe, happens at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays and at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. on weekends. The lobby also features a large Christmas tree on display and plenty of lights.
If you're exploring California's striking coast with a road trip along Highway 1, take a roughly 20-minute detour off the highway to get a dose of holiday cheer at Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The hotel's also less than a 10-minute walk from the Ferry Building, where you can catch one of the world's most scenic ferry rides over to Sausalito.
Hyatt Regency San Francisco features special dinners and festive cocktails for the holidays
Along with the snowfall in the lobby, Hyatt Regency San Francisco has a number of festive food and drink specials for the season. The Eclipse Kitchen & Bar in the lobby has come up with some holiday cocktails, including a chocolate peppermint martini. If you show up to the bar wearing a holiday sweater on any Friday in December or on December 17 (National Ugly Sweater Day), you'll get 15% off the hotel's holiday cocktails.
Hyatt Regency San Francisco is also hosting specials on champagne splits at the Market, the lobby's more casual cafe. If you don't want to cook on Christmas Eve, Eclipse Kitchen & Bar will serve prime rib or cioppino, a seafood stew which originated in San Francisco. It also has a dinner special on New Year's Eve, plus special brunch menus on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
To really get in on all the fun, you might want to go ahead and stay overnight. If you book one of the hotel's Regency Club guest rooms, you'll get access to the revolving Regency Club restaurant on the 17th floor of the Hyatt Regency. Along with fantastic 360-degree views of the city and the bay, you'll get free food and drinks.