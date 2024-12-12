Spot Homes Of Legendary Musicians In This Mountainous California Canyon Neighborhood

While today's celebrities like the Kardashian-Jenners call Hidden Hills their home, that spotlight once belonged to Laurel Canyon. This trendy Los Angeles neighborhood used to be a magnet for legendary rockstars — their very own stomping ground. Iconic musicians of the time were drawn to this area for its counterculture spirit. Together, they built a creative sanctuary where they collaborated and wrote many of their biggest hits.

Stars like Marlon Brando and James Dean had houses in this neighborhood during the Golden Age of Hollywood, but it was Natalie Wood who really set the trend. An influencer of her time, she was the one who made Laurel Canyon a fashionable choice for artists, dreamers, and rebels. After Wood turned heads with her performance in "Rebel Without a Cause," it wasn't long until she started hosting parties with big names like Dennis Hopper and Nick Adams. And when Cass Elliot of The Mamas and the Papas bought the house from her in the '60s, it marked the start of a chapter that defined a generation. The heart of the hippie rockstar culture had officially arrived.

If you live in the City of Angels, the chances of spotting a celebrity are pretty high. But if you want to see where the music mecca of the '60s and '70s came to life, Laurel Canyon is where the magic happened — it's peak California dreamin'.