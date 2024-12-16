Stop At The Most Beautiful Towns On The East Coast While Driving Down America's Oldest Highway

From adventure and self-reflection to lots of music, a road trip has it all. But your drive can be taken up a notch on the East Coast with the King's Highway, the ultimate ride that shows you history and charm. As the oldest road in America, the King's Highway stretches from Charleston, South Carolina, to Boston, Massachusetts, hitting Hampton, Philadelphia, Princeton, and New York along the way. From big cities to small towns, this road takes you everywhere.

Centuries ago, the King's Highway was the road to know — a 1,300-mile stretch that King Charles II of England ordered to be built between 1650 and 1735. It started out as a mail route, with post riders delivering letters across the colonies, before being upgraded to handle stagecoaches. Native American tribes used similar paths prior to the highway's development, trading and traveling along these routes. Fast-forward to modern day, and most of it is replaced by U.S. Route 1 and sections of U.S. Route 17.

The modern U.S. highway system owes much of its foundation to the King's Highway. Though that stretch looks much different, it doesn't mean you can't follow the same path, all the while encountering places on the road where the past and present coexist.