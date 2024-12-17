The Night Sky Is A Canvas Of Otherworldly Wonders At Pennsylvania's Stargazing State Park Paradise
Hailed as one of the first natural sciences to be developed by human civilization, astronomy has long been at the heart of human development. From its use in navigation and farming to the making of calendars and religious practices, it has always held importance. Our curiosity and wonder about what lies outside our atmosphere has never ceased to fascinate, which is why astronomy enthusiasts are always seeking the best national parks in America for stargazing. This is a particularly popular recreational activity in western states like California, with Joshua Tree National Park and other spots becoming crowded. This makes alternative options in the east invaluable for budding astronomers.
Spread across 82 acres in northern Pennsylvania, Cherry Springs State Park takes its name from a collection of black cherry trees discovered in the area. Its remote location makes it a haven for novice stargazers and astronomy experts alike. Open year-round and boasting some of the darkest skies in the eastern U.S., the park was the first in the region to be designated a Dark Sky Park. It's the perfect place to experience the wonders of the night sky, offering visitors the chance to spot a plethora of exciting celestial sights, including meteors, nebulae, the Milky Way, and even, on rare occasions, the Northern Lights. With numerous tours, workshops, and accommodation options, Cherry Springs State Park is the ultimate playground for those captivated by outer space.
Discover the best stargazing opportunities at Cherry Springs State Park
Cherry Springs offers "Gold Tier" dark skies, a distinction awarded by the International Dark-Sky Association that recognizes it as one of the best places to marvel the universe. Whether you want to join organized stargazing tours or prefer to explore solo, the park caters to all. The nightscape photography workshop is an excellent way to create lasting memories by capturing the night sky on camera, a rewarding skill to develop for beginners and seasoned photographers alike. Private stargazing tours are also available, guided by astronomer Greg Snowman. His extensive knowledge of the park and its best viewing locations ensures an exceptional experience under the stars.
For those who prefer to take in the majesty of the night sky on their own terms, the Astronomy Observation Field and the park's 30 campsites provide excellent vantage points with uninterrupted views. To ensure you're prepared, check the weather reports or consult the state park's online Clear Sky Chart to pick the best time for star viewing. Essential items to bring include blankets, a tarp to cover wet ground, a comfortable chair, and a red-filtered flashlight. While the stars can be enjoyed with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience.
Exploring more of the Pennsylvania wilds and planning your stay
Visiting Cherry Springs State Park also provides you with an opportunity to explore the stunning natural wonders of the Keystone State. One such destination is Pine Creek Gorge, located less than 50 miles away. Often called the "Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania," Pine Creek Gorge is a spectacular destination full of scenic overlooks and hikes. Approximately 53 miles from the park, Kinzua Bridge State Park offers an equally unique vantage point with the historic Kinzua Viaduct — an engineering marvel that ranks as one of the world's top 10 most beautiful skywalks. Additionally, Allegheny National Forest, also 53 miles away, spans over 500,000 acres and offers year-round outdoor activities, including hiking, fishing, birdwatching, cycling, and camping. Closer to the park, the Susquehannock State Forest is just 15 miles away and is renowned for horse riding, dense forested scenery, and abundant wildlife.
Since stargazing occurs at night, an overnight stay is your best option when visiting Cherry Springs State Park. Luckily, a variety of accommodation options are available to suit your budget. Visitors can choose from private cottages, such as Cherry Springs Cabin, Blue Skies Lodge, or A Cabin By The Stream, which all provide cozy lodgings near the park. For a more rustic experience, Olga Farm offers glamping, complete with firepits and a charming farm-stay vibe. The park itself offers basic camping facilities, which can be booked in advance. Planning ahead is especially important during peak times, such as during new moons or significant celestial events, when campsites and lodging fill up quickly.